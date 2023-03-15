Devon & Cornwall Police say they are currently experiencing intermittent technical issues with the 999 and 101 incident reporting systems.
During this time, members of the public are asked to consider whether the matter is an emergency when trying to make contact.
In an emergency people can still call 999 and you may be put through to another force.
The details will then be passed on to Devon & Cornwall Police and we will be able to deploy resources.
Devon & Cornwall Police ask that people to bear with them and contact them online here for any non-emergency matters.
Officers have been deployed out on patrol to maximise visibility and reassurance at this time.