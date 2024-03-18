DEVON and Cornwall Police are investigating reports of a burglary which took place at Oak Tree Surgery in Liskeard on March 17.
The incident is believed to have occurred at around 6am on Clemo Road where entry into the building was reportedly forced.
Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity around Oak Tree Surgery at the time of the incident.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information which may assist the police should contact 101 quoting log 189 of March 17 or update the police online through the link on the website.