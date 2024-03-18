The Tindle Cornwall commercial team is holding Free Business Growth Events across the county this week.
They're a perfect opportunity to network with other local businesses, connect with industry experts, and gain actionable tips to effectively market your business across Cornwall in today's fast-paced digital world.
The events also give insight into the rapidly growing multimedia audiences across Cornwall newspapers and websites "Cornish Times", "Cornish & Devon Post" & "Voice Newspapers" which together reach over 130,000 people across Cornwall each week.
Simon Dixon-Phillip, Publishing Director for Tindle Cornwall and West Country said: "We were really pleased with the response to the launch of our first Business Club events and are looking forward to working with customers on their 2024-2025 Business Development plans.
“We're pleased and proud of our Cornwall-focused portfolio and would encourage any businesses who would like to attend on of our events this week to get in contact via www.cornwallbusinessclub.com or by calling us on 07932 332 681"
Event Schedule:
Tuesday 19th March - Bedruthan Hotel & Spa, Mawgan Porth
Wednesday 20th March and Thursday 21st March - China Fleet Country Club, Saltash