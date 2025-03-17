A LEADING distribution business has opened a large new centre in Cornwall.
DHL Express has spent more than £5.5-million on creating the facility at the Victoria Business Park, near Roche.
A spokesperson said: “The increased growth in package deliveries in recent years has called for a facility with greater capacity.
“Covering 2,250 square metres, the new site is projected to handle over 5,200 items every week.
“The new operationally carbon-neutral facility has strong sustainability credentials, benefitting from extensive solar panels, LED lighting and low-use water appliances. The site also offers EV chargers for staff and visitors.
“A new customer reception will provide consumers and businesses with direct access to DHL Express services, enabling the collection and sending of parcels directly from the new site.”