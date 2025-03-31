INCREASING demand from businesses across Devon and Cornwall have led to Dash Express, a division of The Dash Group and part of The APC delivery network, officially opening a new 8,500 square foot site in Saltash.
Located on Forge Lane, the new site is twice the size of its previous premises, allowing them to enhance its overnight and same-day delivery services, as well as pallet distribution and warehousing fulfilment.
The expansion comes as the company continues to grow with the group on track to reach a £20 million turnover this year, whilst the move also enables The Dash Group to repurpose its former site for Dash Drive, its vehicle rental business, while the new facility focuses on improving efficiency and expanding parcel delivery operations.
Since joining The APC network in 2019, Dash Express has seen consistent growth, benefiting from the network’s national coverage and enabling local businesses to reach a wider customer base across the UK.
Paul Dash, Operations Director at The Dash Group, said: “Since joining The APC network, we’ve seen a growing demand for parcel services, and we’ve had the opportunity to support many fantastic local businesses across the region and expand our SME customer base. At Dash Group, we are dedicated to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and this investment in our new site marks our ongoing commitment to supporting their continued growth.”
Alongside the site expansion, The Dash Group is also pushing forward with its sustainability efforts, adding five new electric vehicles to its fleet.
Jonathan Smith, Chief Executive at The APC, praised the investment, stating: “Across our network, we have and always will be strong believers in championing SME’s across the country. The Dash Group’s continued investment into the future of its business and sustainability initiatives is testament to its commitment to strengthening local service, fostering collaborative partnerships and building for the future growth of our customers.”