Devon and Cornwall police pay their respect to The Queen
Devon and Cornwall Police
Temporary Chief Constable for Devon and Cornwall Police, Jim Colwell described Her Majesty as a woman who was “a source of comfort and stability for millions of people across the world”
PC Colwell said: “On behalf of everyone at Devon and Cornwall Police, I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been a source of comfort and stability for millions of people across the world over her long and enduring reign of 70 years. She has rules for longer than any other monarch in British history and is a much-loved figure across the world.
“With an unwavering devotion to serving the public bother here and in the Commonwealth she has been an important figurehead throughout the decades. There is a very sad mood across the force today and our entire police family joins the nation in mourning this sad news.”
