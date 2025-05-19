POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a violent disturbance at a pub in Cornwall.
A number of people were injured in the violence at the pub in Par on the night of Friday, May 9.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that following a disagreement between two groups at around 10.30pm, a fight ensued, firstly in the toilets of the Four Lords pub, St Blazey Gate, and then on the street outside. Several people were injured during the incident.
“Officers investigating are keen to hear from anybody who was either in the pub or passing it at the time who witnessed the incident.
“Anybody with information is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250116545.”