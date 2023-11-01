A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct following a disciplinary hearing which concluded on Friday 13 October.
The panel, led by independent legally qualified chair Mr James Rickard, found that the officer’s behaviour had fallen below the expected standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.
PC Alex Marshall attended a three-day public hearing in Exeter where he faced two allegations.
The first allegation was that PC Marshall was dishonest in giving an update over the police radio that he had viewed CCTV and so investigated an allegation made to him, when in fact he had not done so. The panel concluded that this allegation was proven and the officer’s actions represented gross misconduct.
PC Marshall also faced a second allegation that he was dishonest in updating the reporting person that he had checked the house, when in fact he had not done so. This allegation was found not to be proven by the panel.
Based on the findings of allegation one, the panel determined that the officer would be dismissed without notice. The officer’s details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing them from working within policing.
T/Deputy Chief Constable Dave Thorne said: “Honesty is a fundamental and basic value that we expect from our officers and staff at all times. This officer’s dishonesty represents a serious lack of integrity.
“The officer has failed both the public and his colleagues by lying about a task he knowingly did not carry out.
“This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and there is no place for this within policing. That is why his dismissal without notice was the right outcome.”