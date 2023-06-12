Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A387 Polperro Road, Looe on Saturday and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle at around 11am on Saturday 10 June.
The male rider, a 68-year-old man from St Austell, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Local officers as well as officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene and a full investigation took place.
Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened at around 6.20pm.
Police thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 323 of 10/6/23.