Devon and Cornwall Police have announced the winner of their 'Name Our Tractor' competition.
At the beginning of June, Devon and Cornwall Police put out a request, asking members of the public for their suggestions of names for the new piece of kit.
On June 1, a spokesperson for the force said: "Following it's debut at the Devon County Show, we are giving the opportunity for a lucky youngster to choose the official name of the newest edition to our fleet, a John Deere tractor loaned to us for free of charge from local agricultural machinery dealership, Masons Kings."
The aim being, to take the tractor to events and agricultural shows across the county in the coming months.
The force were given plenty of suggestions to choose from, such as; 'Crops and Robbers', 'Tractor McTractorface' and 'Robocrop'
But, following lots of deliberation, the team have announced winning name: Optimus Crime.
The name was suggested by four year-old Rueben Mudge, and will now serve as the official title for the machine.