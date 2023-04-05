“We held a ten-week consultation where we heard from thousands of residents, businesses, and stakeholders from across Cornwall and have listened carefully to their views. Whilst there is considerable support for the proposed Level 3 Cornwall Devolution Deal, especially from our young people, businesses, and strategic partners who have all seen the benefit for the future of Cornwall, there is also significant concern about the requirement to move to a directly elected mayor. In order to deliver on our commitment to the people of Cornwall that we will always listen, it is with the greatest regret that I and my Cabinet colleagues have agreed not to accept a deal that includes that requirement.