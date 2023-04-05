Plans for an elected mayor in Cornwall have been formally abandoned today (April 5) by Cornwall Council.
The Council's cabinet members, in an extraordinary meeting held today, have confirmed they will not be accepting the proposed 'Level 3' Cornwall devolution deal agreed upon with the Government, which would have required the widely-rejected introduction of a Cornwall Mayor.
Despite this, the negotiations over a Level 3 deal, have, according to the Council enabled them to secure and retain £7 million for affordable housing schemes, £3 million for seven heritage projects, and a £1 million investment in Cornwall’s natural capital. Furthermore, the Government’s draft Media Bill, published last week, delivers on the Level 3 Deal proposal of including ‘Cornish’ in the list of recognised regional or minority languages.
With the confirmation of the rejection of the previous proposals, the Council will instead pursue a 'Level 2' deal which is not contingent on changes to how Cornwall Council is run.
The Council says it aims to seek to retain as many of the elements of the Level 3 deal as possible, but the Government has made it clear that it will exclude the £360 million Cornwall Investment Fund and the £8.7 million to deliver affordable housing on brownfield land.
At the extraordinary cabinet meeting, which took place today, Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council said: "As a Cabinet, we have always believed that devolution of powers and investment from government is vital for the future prosperity of Cornwall. This is why we are so proud to have been asked last year to negotiate a further devolution deal with the government.
“We held a ten-week consultation where we heard from thousands of residents, businesses, and stakeholders from across Cornwall and have listened carefully to their views. Whilst there is considerable support for the proposed Level 3 Cornwall Devolution Deal, especially from our young people, businesses, and strategic partners who have all seen the benefit for the future of Cornwall, there is also significant concern about the requirement to move to a directly elected mayor. In order to deliver on our commitment to the people of Cornwall that we will always listen, it is with the greatest regret that I and my Cabinet colleagues have agreed not to accept a deal that includes that requirement.
“This cannot be the end for devolution in Cornwall, indeed as a Cabinet, we remain committed to having more decisions about Cornwall being made locally.”