DEMOLITION is now well under way at Cornwall College St Austell.
The huge project to transform the campus off Tregonissey Road is being carried out in a number of phases so that teaching and training can continue uninterrupted.
Most of the existing buildings will eventually be knocked down and replaced, with the focus being on sustainable design.
The project, which started earlier this year and is being funded by the government, is aiming to create a carbon-neutral college, one of the first in the country.
The work is being carried out after an assessment concluded that the John Keay House block at the college, with the exception of the John Keay Theatre, was at the end of its useful life and was inefficient.
After the redevelopment scheme was put forward, public consultations were held involving BAM Construction, AHR Architects and the Department For Education, and favourable feedback was received.