TAKE a step back in time and head to the Liskeard library next week to learn all about the past, present and future of the town via an exciting projection mapping film.
Back in December last year, Real Ideas (who manage the library) showed a film during the Liskeard Lights Up event which was illuminated onto the building.
The film took watchers on a journey of the town dating all the way back too the 1800’s up to the present day and beyond.
Missed last years event? No need to worry as next week on Thursday, February 29 the film is going to be shown again.
Those who are interested are encouraged to pop by between 4pm-7pm to watch the 15 minute film inside the library studio and learn all about Liskeard over the years!