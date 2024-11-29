THE Tamar Valley National Landscape, an area renowned locally for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, faces mounting threats from proposed funding cuts by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
National Landscapes have warned of a national and climate catastrophe, if the rumoured 12% cuts, which could also see up to a third of staff potentially lose their jobs, are given the green light for approval
As managers prepare budgets for 2025/26, it’s feared some National Landscapes will be entirely mothballed within 12 months, while other nature and climate projects will be left on the shelf.
Tamar Valley is one of 46 National Landscapes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, covering 15% of England, 20% of the coastline and are home to 10% of the UK’s farmland.
Located on the Devon/Cornwall border, Tamar Valley - which was designated in 1995, making it the youngest National Landscape in the country - is renowned for its mining heritage landscape, market gardening history and is a haven for wildlife along the lower valleys of the Tamar, Tavy and Lynher.
News, however, these cuts could come into force have raised real concerns, not just locally, but nationally, and will have a real impact on the Government’s commitment to international 30by30 targets, which rely on nature and climate recovery in National Landscapes.
Over 196 countries have previously pledged to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and water and restore 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.
John Watkins, Chief Executive of the National Landscapes Association, said: “The Government has high expectations of National Landscapes as the backbone of nature recovery to meet its international commitments and legal targets. However, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Act which created National Landscapes, National Parks and National Trails, the situation has never been more dire.
“It was 25 years ago the new Labour government was advised by the Countryside Commission to increase funding for National Landscapes to £19m (£35m in today’s money), but they didn’t heed that advice. Here we are 25 years later, we are in the same situation with a new Labour government, but with the threat of further cuts in the face of a nature and climate crisis. We are calling on the government to truly invest in nature.”
As part of Tamar Valley’s Nature Recovery Plan (2023-2030), there are 17 special species that need to be safeguarded and protected, including the greater horseshoe bat, salmon, dormouse and healthy fritillary butterfly. Habitat enhancement and recovery is considered a big part of this work.