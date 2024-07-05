Cherilyn Mackrory, who lost the Truro and Falmouth seat to Labour’s Jayne Kirkham, also took to social media, saying: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me yesterday and to those who have supported me throughout. It has been a huge honour to have served as the MP for Truro and Falmouth; to have represented our part of Cornwall to the very best of my ability in Westminster. I wish Jayne all the best.”