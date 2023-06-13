“This was principally due to the change of ownership. Upon acquiring the business, SDUK evaluated the original proposals in the context of a wider review of the site’s capacity and the business as a whole. As a result, SDUK seek to implement a related, but modified, set of proposals which will grow the business, reduce the need to tanker by-products off-site and will reduce the site’s overall need for waste water processing. In this application, SDUK seeks permission for new investment and development and also seeks to regularise the planning context of prior development, relating to the 2019 application and other work on site which was undertaken prior to their acquisition of the business. In doing so, this proposal brings all development on the creamery site within the scope of a single application and approval.”