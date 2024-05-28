Bodmin Keep’s latest exhibition opens on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Carclew: A House at War looks at the important role played by one of Cornwall’s grand country houses, Carclew Mansion, in the Second World War. Swept up in world events, it became a home for refugees, then a communications centre and camp for British and American soldiers. The story is told through the documents and photographs researched by the team at Carclew and the many artefacts discovered during their painstaking preservation. Opening on June 6, the display is a collaboration between the team at Carclew Mansion and Bodmin Keep, Cornwall’s Army Museum.