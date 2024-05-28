Liskeard
On June 6 The United Kingdom will be Commemorating 80 years since Operation Overload became a long awaited reality.
The Liskeard RBL Branch will be holding a D-Day 80 Drumhead Ceremony on Sunday, June 9, at 14.00hrs venue will be at The Parade Liskeard, PL14 6AF.
Lanreath
There will be a fundraising for veterans, D-Day anniversary event at Lanreath on Saturday 8th June, from 12pm to 10pm.
There will be a Bouncy Castle, table top sale, face painting, arts and crafts and refreshments.
Bring your family and friends.
For more information visit Lanreath 80th anniversary of D-day event Facebook page.
Herodsfoot
The thankful village of Herodsfoot will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Normandy landings with a short service and coffee morning at 11am on the Village Green. Parking will be available in the village.
Looe
East Looe Town Trust are proud to join this international event and will be lighting the beacon on the Wooldown at 9.15pm on June 6.
Saltash
At 2pm on Thursday, June 6, Saltash Library and Social Hub will be hosting a presentation by a local resident and decorate Royal Navy and Commando veteran, Barry Brooking.
The topic is 'D-Day and the Saltash area'. It will tell the story of what was done here to help prepare and support the greatest amphibious assault in world history.
There will also be a memorial service at Saltash Passage on June 6 from 10.30am, organised by the Federation of Ex-Services Associations. The Lord Mayor of Plymouth will lead the ceremony at the American War Memorial beneath Tamar Bridge.
Newquay
Newquay is set to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Newquay Royal British Legion Branch in partnership with the Newquay Town Council are staging D Day commemorations on Thursday, June 6.
Newquay Town Council will be making a D-Day proclamation at 8am to highlight the 80th anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion in history, and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe.
A flag raising ceremony will be held at the town council’s offices in Marcus Hill at 9am.
St Mawgan Military Wives Choir will be performing at the Huer’s Hut at 8.30am.
The Huer’s Hut will also host the international tribute at 9.10am, a beacon lighting at 9.15am and the national anthem and the last post at 9.20am.
St Austell
St Austell’s D-Day commemoration will take place at the St Austell War Memorial at 6pm on Thursday (June 6). The service will particularly remember Captain James Lawry Perry who is listed on the memorial. He died between 6pm and 6.15pm on D-Day.
Torpoint
On Thursday, June 6, the nation will come together to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-Day eighty years ago and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today.
In Sparrow Park, town mayor Cllr Gary Davis along with Councillors, the Town Crier, children from Torpoint Nursery and Infant School and Carbeile Junior School, also students’ from Torpoint Community College, will join hundreds of others wanting to remember the brave men and women who took part, not only from our country, but from America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Norway, Greece, France, Czechoslovakia, Rhodesia, and Poland.
The programme of events for Torpoint is shared and will conclude in Rendel Park, there will be a performance from Torpoint Sea Cadets Band at 8.45pm and at 9.15pm the Torpoint beacon will be lit.
Bodmin
Bodmin Keep’s latest exhibition opens on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Carclew: A House at War looks at the important role played by one of Cornwall’s grand country houses, Carclew Mansion, in the Second World War. Swept up in world events, it became a home for refugees, then a communications centre and camp for British and American soldiers. The story is told through the documents and photographs researched by the team at Carclew and the many artefacts discovered during their painstaking preservation. Opening on June 6, the display is a collaboration between the team at Carclew Mansion and Bodmin Keep, Cornwall’s Army Museum.
The town will also be joining commemorations with a proclamation at Mount Folly Square at 8am on June 6. This will be followed at 10.30am with a service of Remembrance at Bodmin Keep. Finally the beacon will be lit at 9.15pm.
Camborne
Camborne’s Branch of The Royal British Legion and Camborne Town Council have organised the town’s D-Day commemorations on June 6 to honour it’s 80th anniversary.
The commemorations begin with an outdoor service at St Martin & St Meriadoc Church, which will include including prayers, exhortation, last post, reveille, Kohima and wreaths will be laid by Camborne RBL.
An opening ceremony of a new Remembrance Garden at Treswithian Downs Crematorium will be taking place at 2pm.
The commemorations culminate at Camborne Recreation Ground where a ceremony will take place between 8.45 to 9.15pm.
There will be tributes by Mayor Stephen Reynolds and the Royal British Legion, along with an exhortation, last post and revile will take place before the lighting of the D-Day beacon.
Redruth
Redruth will be marking the anniversary of D-Day with a series of free commemorative events in the town centre on June 6.
The Miner Statue will see Redruth Town Crier Max Morrison make the D-Day 80 Proclamation at 8am.
Redruth Library, located on Alma Street, will be hosting a D-Day and World War II Exhibition throughout the day from 9am to 5pm.
At 8.30pm, the community will make its way back to the Miner Statue where 1940’s music will be performed live.
From 9.10pm, the reading of the International Tribute will take place where Mayor Stephen Barnes, Town Clark Charlotte Caldwell and Vice Lord Lieutenant James Williams are set to speak.
Once completed, the lighting of the Lamb Light of Peace will commence.
Penzance
At 10am the proclamation will be given by Penzance Town Crier Philip Northcott and the Commemorative Service will take place at the town’s War Memorial, Battery Rocks.
There will also be a proclamation at Newlyn War Memorial (10:30am), while in Mousehole a ceremony will be held at the town’s War Memorial led by Mousehole’s branch of the Royal British Legion.
A formal ceremony on Sunday, June 9 will take place at Mousehole War Memorial at 11.30am. A wreath will be laid as the town remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Visitors to Penzance will also be able to see a Union Jack flag flying at St John’s Hall, the town’s municipal building, as a sign of respect for those who fought at Normandy.
Charlestown
A special ceremony is set to be held in Charlestown to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day
St Austell Bay Parish Council has organised for a beacon on Charlestown Harbour to be lit on the evening of Thursday June 6 to mark the occasion. The beacon will be one of hundreds which are set to be lit at the same time across the UK to commemorate those who took part in the historic D-Day landings.
The Charlestown beacon will be lit by Parish Council Chairman Cllr Bill Leach along with local resident Malcolm Neill, a former parish councillor who served in the Merchant Navy for many years.
As well as lighting the beacon Mr Neill will also read the International Tribute which has been provided for the occasion. Anna Minear from St Austell Town Band will be playing a fanfare, The Last Post and Reveille.
Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to gather at Charlestown Harbour from 8.45pm on Thursday, June 6. The proceedings will start at 9pm, with the beacon set to be lit at 9.09pm.
Truro
On June 6, Truro will join towns and cities across the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, marking a pivotal moment in history when Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion ever witnessed.
The day begins at 8am with a Proclamation by Truro’s Town Crier, Lionel Knight, on Boscawen Street, accompanied by a small Guard of Honour from the Royal British Legion’s Truro Branch.
At 11am, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the war memorial on Boscawen Street. Led by the Mayor of Truro, Councillor Carol Swain, members of the Royal British Legion and the public will pay tribute to those who gave their lives on the shores of Normandy.
In the evening, from 9pm at High Cross, outside Truro Cathedral, the mayor, town crier, and the community will gather for a short ceremony. This will include the lighting of the beacon, symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war, in unison with others across the country.