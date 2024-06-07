IT was the perfect end to a perfect day of commemoration to the war heroes of June 6, 1944.
A public event at the iconic Bodmin Beacon Nature Reserve was the site of the final part of a day-long series of moments to mark the momentous occasion.
It followed an early morning proclamation from the town crier and an emotive memorial service held by the Royal British Legion and attended by veterans at Bodmin Keep, the historic headquarters of the Bodmin Barracks.
Individuals, families and groups congregated near to the 144-foot obelisk which forms the centre point of the nature reserve where they enjoyed music from Bodmin Town Band, who were warming up a slightly chilly evening before the main event.
Regular visitors to the Beacon were greeted with the somewhat unusual sight of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service engines parked nearby, with an additional curiosity in the form of an offering of fish and chips available for purchase.
At 9.15 pm exactly, the flame was lit on the beacon, part of the 80 beacons scheme which aimed to share a light across the land to mark the 80th anniversary of the occasion.
After addresses from Terry Williams, the town crier and Councillor Liz Ahearn, the Mayor of Bodmin, the obelisk was lit up by Bodmin Town Council’s team, with the monument visible from miles around in a range of alternating colours, which included red, white and blue.
An encore was provided by Bodmin Town Band, entertaining visitors before they left as the dusk turned to darkness.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Last night we were honoured to take part in a beacon lighting to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
“We remembered the bravery and sacrifice made by so many who fought on the beaches of Normandy, 80 years ago.
"We remembered the bravery and sacrifice made by so many who fought on the beaches of Normandy, 80 years ago.
"It would not have been possible for us to come together and remember without support from the Bodmin Branch. The Royal British Legion, Bodmin Air Cadets, The Lions Club of Bodmin, Bodmin Rotary, Bodmin Town Band, East Cornwall Search & Rescue Team and Bodmin Community Fire Station. Thank you!"
Councillor Liz Ahearn, the Mayor of Bodmin said: “It was a real honour to be able to play a part in an exceptionally well organised day of events to mark the 80th anniversary of such an important day in our history, D-Day. “It was a delight to see Bodmin residents join us at the most outstanding of locations for the occasion, Bodmin Beacon, to light the flame and then finish the night with the monument lit up as the sky went from light to dark.
“I’d love to give my thanks to all the staff at Bodmin Town Council, the Royal British Legion, particularly the Bodmin branch and its chair, Derek Coad, Bodmin Town Band and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service for their involvement, in addition to all the individuals and groups who participated throughout the day. It was a proud day for Bodmin and it was an honour to join in the celebrations as the mayor of this proud town.”