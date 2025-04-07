CYCLISTS are being invited to St Austell Leisure Centre on Thursday, April 10, and Bodmin Leisure Centre on Tuesday, April 15, to get a free check or easy fix for their bicycles.
The Better Engagement in Active Travelling (BEAT) Project is funded through Active Travel England and Cornwall Council and delivered by charitable social enterprise GLL in partnership with the Cornwall Bicycle Project.
Both events, being held between 1pm and 4pm, include a puncture repair workshop, have-a-go outdoor cycling opportunities and a session on how to access Beryl Bikes in Cornwall.
Bicycles that are no longer being used by their owners can also be taken along for recycling – providing they’re not rusty.