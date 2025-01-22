A MALE cyclist has sustained serious, potentially life changing injuries, following a road traffic collision near Liskeard, which has involved a motorcycle and a cyclist.
The incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A38, close to the Island Shop junction, occurred at around 12.29pm on Wednesday (January 22).
Emergency Services attended the scene and the road was shut for almost two hours.
Local road closures were put in place, but the road was reopened at 2.30pm.
The cyclist was transferred to hospital for further assessment on his injuries.