THE annual Coast and Clay Sportive is back for 2024.
The fundraising event that sees cyclists have a challenging but enjoyable day in the saddle to travel around the county to help raise money for Cornwall Hospice Care.
There are four cycle routes covering over a hundred miles of Cornish countryside and the event is great to take on with friends or family, supporting a local hospice.
Hosting the event on Sunday, June 30 is Prideaux Place in Padstow and supporters are invited to join in to see participants off as well as welcoming them home at the finish line.
As in previous years, there are multiple routes to choose, depending on cycling ability. Each of the routes feature some of the best views that Cornwall has to offer and there’s something to challenge everyone.
Coast and Clay Sportive Routes:
Extreme – 104 miles: Not for the faint hearted, this route takes you across the full width of Cornwall from Padstow on the North Coast to St Austell on the South and everywhere in between. With over 8,500 feet of elevation this route will really test individuals. Given the right training it can be done.
Epic – 73 miles: This route, although shorter than our Extreme route still has it’s ups and downs – quite literally. Organisers recommend giving this challenge the training it deserves but guarantee if you do, you will thank them for it later.
Challenge – 45 miles: This route certainly lives up to it’s namesake. It will challenge you but is 100 per cent achievable with the right mindset and a commitment to training. With a respectable 3,650 feet of elevation don’t think of this as an easy option.
Inspire – 20 miles: If you are new to cycling, the world of sportives or just looking for a family friendly challenge, this could be the route for you. Includes spectacular scenery, the right level of challenge for all ages and a healthy dose of elevation (1700 feet in fact).
The event is not a race, but is chip timed for accurate completion time and all participants will receive a coveted Cornwall Hospice Care medal.
To register, visit: www.cornwallhospicecare.co.uk/support-us/coast-and-clay-sportive