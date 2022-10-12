Cycled 700 miles for charity

By Scarlett Hills-Brooks   |   Reporter   |
Wednesday 19th October 2022 4:00 pm
John and his homemade trike ()

A pensioner from Aberdeen completed a 700 mile bike ride to raise money for a Cornish charity.

John Brady rode his homemade trike from Aberdeen to Saltash to raise money for The Core Youth & Community centre in Saltash. The centre works with young people offering them support and access to youth workers, as well as giving young people the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities.

The centre is managed by John’s daughter, Charlotte Carpeter.

She said: “The Core relies solely on grants, room hire from community groups and fundraising events so every penny of this will go to keeping our doors open so we can continue to offer vital youth services tour young people with a safe place to meet and a diverse range of activities and sporting opportunities such as climbing and boxing.”

John has cycled for over 20 years and currently only owns a bike and trike for getting around.

The journey took two weeks to complete and raised £1200 which will go towards the programme.

Saltash
