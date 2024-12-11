CORNWALL College University Centre have opened a new ground-breaking facility at the Eden Project, aimed at transforming sustainable agriculture, horticulture and soil science within the county.
The “Centre for Excellence in Research and Knowledge Transfer,” which was made possible by a £574,820 investment from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, has created state-of-the-art laboratories that will help take student studies to the next level.
In a display of commitment to ecology and transformative research, the launch at the Eden Project’s new geothermally heated Growing Point nursery welcomed an excited group of attendees.
Andy Jasper, CEO of the Eden Project, who opened the facilities emphasised the significance of this partnership in fostering environmental stewardship and community-focused education.
He said: “I’m incredibly proud of our partnership the Eden Project has with Cornwall College and their brilliant students. This campus now equips students with the tools, knowledge, and hands-on experience to lead in soil science, biodiversity restoration, and regenerative horticultural practices.
“Together, we are shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our communities and our planet and I feel there has never been a better time or place to study the science, art and practice of horticulture.”
For Dr Jennie Jordan, head of Cornwall College University Centre at the Eden Project and Higher Education across the Cornwall College Group, the launch marks a significant step for training the next generation of soil experts, plant scientists and ecologists in the region.
“Our bespoke laboratories are designed to empower growers, farmers, horticulturalists and ecologists with cutting-edge research and practical knowledge to protect our soils, increase biodiversity and secure a resilient future for Cornwall’s land and communities.
“With these facilities, we are able to take our research capabilities to the next level, enabling us to continue producing high-calibre graduates who are the changemakers of the future in globally significant green skills.”