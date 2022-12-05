“Also thanks to Looe Lions and Looe Town Councillors for marshalling, St Pinnock Band, Phoebe, the carnival queen for pressing the big red switch on button, James Overton for medical cover, Looe Bakery, the Hive Pelynt for the West Looe Christmas tree, Rev Ben for MCing, Mike Allsopp for getting the crowd into a party mood and Looe Harbour Commissions and staff for use of the Quayside Centre and the spectacular harbour side, Rose Garden and Quayside lights.