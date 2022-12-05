There were huge crowds lining the streets and in the procession with some stunning lanterns.
Edwina Hannaford, Looe Town Mayor, said: “After a miserable two years it was wonderful to see so many people getting into the Christmas spirit and having fun. Looe Primary School pupils enthusiastically sang a selection of carols, I particularly liked their rendition of Jingle Bells.
“So many people to thank but a special shout out to Looe Town Council officer Lucy for the event planning and arranging the highly successful lantern making workshops and Catherine and Karen for the mulled wine. They raised £300 for the Mayors charity, The Boundless Trust!
“Also thanks to Looe Lions and Looe Town Councillors for marshalling, St Pinnock Band, Phoebe, the carnival queen for pressing the big red switch on button, James Overton for medical cover, Looe Bakery, the Hive Pelynt for the West Looe Christmas tree, Rev Ben for MCing, Mike Allsopp for getting the crowd into a party mood and Looe Harbour Commissions and staff for use of the Quayside Centre and the spectacular harbour side, Rose Garden and Quayside lights.
“Most of all a big thank you to the people of Looe for coming along and creating such a festive atmosphere.”