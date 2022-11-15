Crowdfunder support for Bodmin horse rescue centre
The Hugs Foundation is a horse rescue centre near Bodmin which supports children and young people through a unique intervention that creates a circular relationship between the environment, animals and people we support.
Our ‘Hugs community’ is inclusive, safe, nurturing and kind for both animals and people. We support a huge range of complex needs including; social, emotional, physical and mental ill health, trauma and abuse, reduced or non-school attendance, SEND, social isolation, bereavement, self-harm and suicide ideation. With overwhelming pressure on animal rescue centres and mental health services and many traditional talk therapies being ineffective, inappropriate or inaccessible for young people, our charity is helping fill a vital gap to support those in need.
Hugs teaches life skills, coping strategies and resilience for lifelong impact through therapeutic learning, animal assisted services and ecotherapy. Our services are delivered by a team of professionally qualified, experienced staff. In addition, we also visit care homes to support mental well-being outside of the rescue centre’s facilities and help educate on animal welfare.
Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and now the current financial climate, funding for charities has declined drastically. We need to raise at least £20,000 to help us get through this winter and ensure our charity’s survival. It is going to be the most difficult winter we have ever seen. It’s our busiest and most expensive period and the impact of the current economic climate means our running costs are higher than ever. We are seeing more and more animals in desperate need of help but we cannot do this without you.
Our well-being sessions are helping the young people we support in the community to develop life, social and educational skills for young people to lead happier, healthier lives with long lasting impact e.g., children who have lost a parent to suicide engaging with school, friends and hobbies again.
How much it costs
It costs £270,000 to run Hugs every year, that’s over £5,000 a week. Our costs currently sit at £3,474 per horse rescue, over a 6 month period and that is for a pony without any medical conditions or injuries. If a horse/pony is in poor health this cost can rise to thousands more.
Annual costs include: Vets bill £20,000 minimum. This year will be double that due to having several rescues in need of additional medical needs; Feed and bedding bill £10,000 minimum; Farrier bill £8,000 minimum.
Some examples of the recent rise in costs include, a large round bale of hay was £25 and is now a minimum of £35 (that’s a 40% increase!) This winter we will go through approximately 80 large bales of hay and nearly 2,000 small bales. On top of the rising costs of feeding the rescues, we have increases in utility bills and additional costs being passed on making our vets bills higher. For example the cost of maintaining fencing has increased dramatically as the cost of wood has nearly tripled.
To make a donation to Hugs Crowdfunder, scan the barcode or search Google – Help Hugs Horses Crowdfunder
