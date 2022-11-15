Crowdfunder support for Bodmin horse rescue centre

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and now the current financial climate, funding for charities has declined drastically. We need to raise at least £20,000 to help us get through this winter and ensure our charity’s survival. It is going to be the most difficult winter we have ever seen. It’s our busiest and most expensive period and the impact of the current economic climate means our running costs are higher than ever. We are seeing more and more animals in desperate need of help but we cannot do this without you.