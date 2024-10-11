A SHOW exploring family, identity and cultural differences will involve the audience’s senses and imagination.
The Notnow Collective will bring their play ‘Pepper and Honey’ to the Liskerrett Centre in Liskeard on Thursday October 24.
Written by Croatian playwright Kristia Gavran and performed by a Croatian actor, the play sees Ana, who has recently arrived in the UK, haunted by the voice of her grandmother, calling for her to stay true to her national identity and to come home. But what is home, now for Ana?
The performance is timed to perfection in order to deliver a perfect Croatian pepper biscuit, baked live in front of, and with the help of the audience.
‘Pepper and Honey’ is a poignant, subtle and timely play about the journey of change, cultural differences, trying not to feel like a foreigner in your adopted country, and the conflict between upholding the traditions of the “old country” and embracing those of the new.
“A warm and gentle show, it captures the transient and precarious nature of life as an immigrant in the UK in the current climate” – The Stage.
For more information and tickets visit the Liskerrett Centre’s website.