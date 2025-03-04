CRIMESTOPPERS is calling on residents across Devon and Cornwall to help tackle serious crime by reporting what they know anonymously.
With concerns over knife crime, gun crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people on the rise, the independent charity is urging communities to break the silence and provide crucial information that could help prevent harm.
By speaking out, residents can play a vital role in keeping their neighbourhoods safe, all while staying completely anonymous.
Karen MacDonald, South West Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “We know people in Devon and Cornwall are worried about serious criminal activity such as knife crime and gun violence, but these can be difficult to report.
“There are people close to the crime who want to do the right thing and end violence in their community, but they fear retaliation from criminals if they found out who reported them.
“That is why our 100% anonymous reporting service is so important. By passing on information to us, however small or insignificant, we can piece together a picture of the crime and prevent harm and injury.”
People in Devon and Cornwall are being asked to contact Crimestoppers by calling free on 0800 555 111.
The campaign focuses on:
Knife crime
- The continuing increase in the number of people carrying knives leads to a tragic toll of serious injuries and death - with a permanent effect on victims, their families and their friends.
- Especially amongst young people, there is a feeling carrying a knife leads to increased safety and security, when in fact it can lead to a greater likelihood of being injured or killed.
Gun crime
- Illegally imported guns.
- Converted blank firing guns, which pose a real threat to life, are being reactivated or converted so that they can fire live rounds.
- 3D printed weapons and parts.
- All contributing to the increasing casualties and fatalities among both criminals and bystanders, happening in both our towns and our countryside because of criminals using firearms, often indiscriminately.
Criminal exploitation
- Including modern slavery and human trafficking.
- Vulnerable adults and youngsters are being exploited by crime gangs who traffic people and/or coerce and intimidate them into running illegal drugs.