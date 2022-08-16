Cricket match helps boosts fundraiser
The charity cricket match was well supported by the community
Subscribe newsletter
A CHARITY match at Callington Cricket Club has pushed a local fundraising appeal over the £20k mark.
A day of brilliant sunshine added to the fun of the event which focused on the match between the Joe White Invitational XI and Callington’s home team.
A live auction was generously supported by local businesses, and together with a raffle, bar and barbecue, fundraising on the day hit £3000.
The event had been organised by Callington first XI captain Joe to support his 15-year-old brother in law Barney Price, who was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year.
At the end of last week, Barney went in for liver transplant surgery and an update posted online by his mum Tory — that the surgery had gone well — was met with joyful emotion by everyone who has been supporting him.
An appeal begun earlier this year by Barney’s friends Kieran and Charlie in Liskeard has gained huge momentum and ‘Barney’s Army’ has now raised just over £20,000.
The cash will be given to two charities which have supported Barney and his family: Molly Olly’s Wishes, and Young Lives vs Cancer.
Barney’s mum Tory said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the fantastic players from near and far, the many people who donated to the BBQ and raffle, those who attended the event, the helpers, and Callington Cricket Club for hosting.
“You all made a difference to the success of the day. It was great fun!
“With your support, Molly Olly’s and Young Lives vs Cancer can help many children and families like ours, make tragic times a little easier to cope with!
“We would also like to say thank you to Joe White for organising the cricket match and delaying his extended business trip to America. Farewell Joe and good luck.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |