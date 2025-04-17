SALTASH Cricket Club is on the lookout for players to join its brand-new ladies’ softball team - with a twist!
The club hopes to create a relaxed, social team where cricket is combined with a glass of prosecco, making it the perfect mix of sport and socialising.
Aimed at women of all ages and abilities, the team will play matches on weeknights, with home fixtures held at the club’s Chapel Field ground.
Whether you're a complete beginner or returning to the game, everyone is welcome to come along, give it a try, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere.
The club hopes the new team will grow the game locally while offering a fun way to get active and meet new people.
For more information, visit the Saltash Cricket Club Facebook page.