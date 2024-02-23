CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a 999 call yesterday afternoon (February 22) with reports of a dog which had fallen down a mineshaft near Harrowbarrow.

One appliance from Callington, one appliance and a specialist line rescue appliance from Bodmin Community Fire Station and two whole time officers attended the incident.

It was reported that on arrival the initial crew set up an anchor point to allow a firefighter wearing a harness to safely establish the situation and for the crew to gather as much information to relay to oncoming appliances.

The mineshaft measured around 10 by 15 meters and 25 meters drop.

A spokesperson from Callington Community Fire Station said: “The line rescue team along with support from attending crews created a safe systems of work to safely lower a firefighter to recover Daisy.

“We can thankfully say that Daisy has been checked over by a vet and the only injury is a sore paw .

“A very lucky pup and is now back in the warm with loved ones.”