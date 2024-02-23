CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a 999 call yesterday afternoon (February 22) with reports of a dog which had fallen down a mineshaft near Harrowbarrow.
One appliance from Callington, one appliance and a specialist line rescue appliance from Bodmin Community Fire Station and two whole time officers attended the incident.
The mineshaft measured around 10 by 15 meters and 25 meters drop.
A spokesperson from Callington Community Fire Station said: “The line rescue team along with support from attending crews created a safe systems of work to safely lower a firefighter to recover Daisy.
“We can thankfully say that Daisy has been checked over by a vet and the only injury is a sore paw .
“A very lucky pup and is now back in the warm with loved ones.”