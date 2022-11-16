Crews removed roof following Plusha RTC
Wednesday 16th November 2022
Two appliances from Launceston, a rescue tender from Bodmin and a wholetime group manager from St Austell were mobilised to an RTC on the A30 at Plusha on November 10 at around 9.30pm. On arrival a two-vehicle road traffic collision was discovered with one person trapped.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “Crews used crash rescue equipment to carry out a roof removal to release the casualty.”
