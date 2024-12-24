FIREFIGHTERS from Saltash, Liskeard and Camels Head were called to deal with a house fire at a property in Saltash in the early hours of Christmas Eve.
The call was raised at 4.22am to attend a washing machine fire in the conservatory of a property in Belle Vue Road.
A crew from Saltash Fire Station and a crew from Camels Head Fire Station attended the address and the incident command reported that smoke was issuing from the property on arrival. Breathing Apparatus crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, while a third crew, coming from Liskeard Fire Station, were asked to attend to provide additional BA wearers.
Thankfully, there were no reports of any casualties in the incident.