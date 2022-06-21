Cresta House residents enjoy Jubilee fun in sun

Cresta House, a sheltered housing scheme for older people in Saltash, celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special Jubilee lunch with Councillor Julia Peggs, Deputy Mayor of Saltash, joining them with her Consort, Geoff Peggs.

The house is managed by charity, The Abbeyfield Saltash Society, and provides residents with the support they need whilst helping them to live independent lives, with opportunities for social interaction and building friendships.

The residents of Cresta House, staff, volunteers and Trustees watched Trooping the Colour but the warm and dry weather meant that a buffet lunch could be served in the garden, where gorgeous river views can be enjoyed.

Joyce, one of the residents, commented: “It was beautiful! The weather was fine and all the residents very much enjoyed it.”

Another, Jacqueline, wrote a lovely thank-you card to the staff, which read: “Thank you for the wonderful Jubilee lunch that you gave us all. What a lot of planning, cooking and effort went into it, and it was delicious! I was very glad to be a part of it.”

Councillor Peggs added: “What a wonderful, sunny day for the residents of Cresta Abbeyfield in Saltash to celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The residents enjoyed a lovely lunch outside with staff, volunteers, Trustees and myself. A royal toast was given to her Majesty before tucking in to the delights on the table.”

Cresta House’s General Manager, Kirstie Hopkins, said: “Our residents were keen to celebrate the Jubilee in style, and our Jubilee lunch was full of fun and laughter. It was great to see the residents with big smiles on their faces.”

“It was also lovely to be able to open our doors to friends and family once more, after such a difficult couple of years of lockdowns and shielding, and I would like to thank the Deputy Mayor and her Consort for visiting us.”