By WILLIAM BURT, Film Correspondent
Working in cinemas over the years does mean you have to have a love for films, which I am sure is obvious in my case.
But to be honest I don’t get to watch every film that passes through our auditoriums – it does have to be something special to pique my interest.
I have to say this week’s release of Creed III is an absolute must-watch for myself.
Boxing films are one of the best sports to be used in films: there is action, drama, a long slog to get the big world title shot and the hero could literally be on the ropes before then producing a moment of magic to win.
The Rocky films are the most famous boxing franchise and Creed does follow on from those originals, but with a new lead and this time new director we will see how close to the originals Creed remains.
For booking details, visit wtwcinemas.co.uk
New Releases
Creed III
Two Marvel villains face off in the continuing saga.
Michael B Jordan was Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and Jonathan Majors has recently joined the franchise as big bad Kang.
But in this film they are a little more down to earth. Adonis Creed is a skilled boxer with a number of wins under his belt and on a steady and upward career.
Away from the canvas his personal life and family are also thriving. In contrast former boxing prodigy Damien Johnson is fresh out of prison and determined to challenge Adonis for the belt he believes should be his.
The two former childhood friends are now on a course to be the ultimate ring enemies. With little to lose and everything to gain for the challenger, the opposite is the case for Adonis who must face his nemesis or risk losing his reputation.
Jordan is at the helm for this film and returning cast includes Tessa Thompson – but sadly Sly will not be featuring this time.
Cocaine Bear
A comedy action film that is based on true events in the mid 1980s.
A drug smuggler jettisoned his cargo in a Georgia forest. Unbeknownst to the pilot the abandoned cocaine is stumbled upon and devoured by a bear who is then on the ultimate aggression high and goes on a drug-fuelled rampage. Darkly comic with a great cast, including one of his final appearances for the late Ray Liotta.
Event Cinema
Anything Goes
Back in cinemas due to extremely popular demand, screening on March 15 and 19 with the latter date perfect if you are looking for a Mother’s Day treat.
Anything Goes has been hailed as “the show of the year” and a “fizzing tonic for our times”.
Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this new production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay (My Family), Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and Gary Wilmot (Chicago).
A heart-warming romance with spectacular dance routines and some of theatre’s most memorable songs, Anything Goes is “a joyously shipshape revival”.
Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman
Released to coincide with International Women’s Day next Wednesday, March 8, the wonderful Exhibition on Screen will show at The Plaza.
Mary Cassatt made a career painting the lives of the women around her.
Her radical images showed them as intellectual, feminine and real, which was a major shift in the way women appeared in art.
Presenting her astonishing prints, pastels and paintings, this film introduces us to the often overlooked Impressionist whose own career was as full of contradiction as the women she painted.
She printed, sketched, and painted dozens of images of mothers and children yet she never married or had children herself.
She was a classically trained artist but chose to join a group of Parisian radicals - the Impressionists – a movement that transformed the language of art.
The world’s most eminent Cassatt curators and scholars help tell this riveting tale of great social and cultural change; a time when women were fighting for their rights and the language of art was completely re-written.
Mary Cassatt and her modern women were at the heart of it all.
Silver Screen
A Man Called Otto
The Silver Screen this Thursday is Tom Hanks’ drama comedy A Man Called Otto.
It’s the story of Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways.
When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down.
Tickets for the Silver Screen are now £4.30 each and include a hot drink plus a biscuit.
Cinema Memories
This week my memories are taking me to The Plaza, Truro and we will actually be looking at general manager Matthew Humby’s cinema memories.
Will Burt - Good morning Matt and it is a pleasure speaking to you today.
I have a few questions about your cinema experiences. First up can you tell us when you started and your first film?
Matt Humby - Almost 25 years ago now! I was still at university. We were showing Titanic. We’re showing it again, now, for the third time around!
WB - I know! I started in 1997 and Titanic sailed in shortly after, I reckon we must have seen it about 101 times now! Next up what is your favourite film during your time working in the cinema?
MH - Ooh, good question. I’ve seen so many films over the years, obviously...
But the film I watch over and over again, and which I first saw in Screen 2 here, is Master & Commander: The Far Side Of The World. I could watch it again now.
WB - Good choice. Plus a good answer as I do struggle with a favourite film so well done. Now what is your favourite cinema memory?
MH - My favourite memory... Crumbs, that’s a tough one. Well, there’s the friends I’ve made, of course. I think it’s whenever an ex member of staff drops in to say hello. I always find that quite touching.
WB - Yes and what is nice with the returning staff always say how the cinema was their favourite job.
Next question is a toughy but what do you think has changed for cinema-goers in the last 20 years?
MH - So many things have changed!
I really appreciate not having to help the projectionist move actual film reels around on a Thursday.
I guess the big change I’ve noticed recently is how quiet the big prestige awards contenders have been. It takes a genuine blockbuster like Maverick to turn out the crowds.
WB - Absolutely. I was pleased that the big blockbusters got more of a look-in at the awards this season and really glad Austin Butler won the best actor for Elvis, a really popular film winning. Now the question we all want to know the answer to: what is your cinema snack of choice?
MH - Well, I’m not big on snacks. You can’t beat a cup of tea in my opinion.