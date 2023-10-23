This year, to celebrate National Young Farmers week, clubs from all over the UK were challenged to create bale models with the theme of ‘sustainable futures’.
A spokesperson from Cornwall YFC said: “We challenged our 20 clubs to create bale art in this theme, promoting both the theme, the team work and community involved in YFC.”
St Columb Young Farmers Club said they were pleased with how their creation came out, adding: “St Columb YFC are pleased on how well the bale model has gone.
“We are staggered by the creativity of other clubs in Cornwall and hope to produce such models and see what other clubs come up with next year.”
Josh Nicholls, chairman of Threemilestone and District Young Farmers said they chose ‘bees’ as their main theme: “The bale model is all part of National young farmers week, to raise awareness for the organisation and try encourage new members, the theme is ‘sustainable futures’ hence the bees which are a valuable part of the ecosystems us farmers work in, parts of the bale model are also made of recycled farm waste such as plastic feed bags, both protecting wildlife such as bees and ensuring we recycle our waste are just a very small part of a much larger movement of what farmers are doing to ensure sustainability.”
Working together Launceston Young Farmers added: “Members gathered together to create our bale painting with the theme “sustainable futures!” It was good to see members working together to create this, any new welcomes are always welcome! Check out our Facebook page!”