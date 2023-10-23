Josh Nicholls, chairman of Threemilestone and District Young Farmers said they chose ‘bees’ as their main theme: “The bale model is all part of National young farmers week, to raise awareness for the organisation and try encourage new members, the theme is ‘sustainable futures’ hence the bees which are a valuable part of the ecosystems us farmers work in, parts of the bale model are also made of recycled farm waste such as plastic feed bags, both protecting wildlife such as bees and ensuring we recycle our waste are just a very small part of a much larger movement of what farmers are doing to ensure sustainability.”