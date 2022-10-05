Crafty trick and treats for Hallowe’en
Kirsty Freeman’s mosaic pumpkin and Unique Crafts soap skulls
Members of Liskeard’s Market Makers group of artists have been busy creating some memorable works to add a special boost to local people’s celebrations of the season of ghosts and ghouls.
Kirsty Freeman of Monchic Mosaics has produced a spectacular mosaic pumpkin which would make a truly scrumptious display in your window or a striking centrepiece for a Halloween feast.
Kirsty said: “But be warned- turn out the lights and this succulent fruit’s inner beast will appear – its eyes and fangs glow in the dark!”
Meanwhile, in the Old Brewery on Bay Tree Hill, the DAK Art gallery is running ghoulish glassmaking classes. Artist Dee and Abi have been inspired by Mexican Day of the Dead designs to create scary skull and creepy pumpkin glassware. Visitors can recreate these designs for themselves in special workshops running up till the end of the month.
Also based at the Old Brewery, Pot Stars Studio has created a collection of seasonally ghoulish plaster shapes for kids to paint. Pot Stars is run by married couple Tiff and Marlon Biddle.
Tiff said: “We hope our spooky kit will bring families together for some scary crafty fun this Halloween”
Just across the road, Unique Crafts Cornwall is offering an array of pumpkin glasses, crystal witches and skull bath bombs.
Jo from Unique Crafts Cornwall said: “We hope to scare the living daylights out of our most discerning customers.
“And then comfort them afterwards with our range of Christmas gifts!”
These craft businesses are mentored by Market Makers manager Dr Alec Charles. “These people have managed to create some surprisingly lovely products to help people terrify their friends and neighbours” Alec says. “Their extraordinary efforts strike me with a mix of horror, wonder and awe.”
The Market Makers group is run by Liskeard Town Council, with support from Cornwall Council and European Structural and Investment Funds.
