Two cows were moved to safety by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service after becoming stuck in a four metre slurry pit.
Crews from Bodmin, Wadebridge and St Austell Fire Stations were called to an incident at a farm at Washaway, near Bodmin in the morning of February 11.
Involving the deployment of a number of pumping appliances from Wadebridge and Bodmin, a line rescue unit from Bodmin, a water rescue unit from St Austell, a Group Manager from Truro and a Station Manager from Wadebridge, the bovines were successfully lifted to safety using line rescue systems, inflatable rescue paths and agricultural machinery provided.
