Two Saltash drivers fined for withholding information
Subscribe newsletter
Two drivers from Saltash recently received fines after failing to identify the driver of a vehicle at fault.
GARRY SPENCER, 62, of Cowdray Close, Saltash, pleaded guilty to failing to tell police who was driving a Citroen C4 who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
JACQUELINE JONES, 59, of Hewitt Close, Saltash, pleaded guilty to speeding in Plymouth on 9 January and was fined £66 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on her licence. The case was proved that she failed to tell police who was driving the Skoda Yeti and she was fined another £220 and had six further points put on her licence.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |