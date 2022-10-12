Two Saltash drivers fined for withholding information

JACQUELINE JONES, 59, of Hewitt Close, Saltash, pleaded guilty to speeding in Plymouth on 9 January and was fined £66 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on her licence. The case was proved that she failed to tell police who was driving the Skoda Yeti and she was fined another £220 and had six further points put on her licence.