Saltash man fled court

KEVIN WATSON, 40, of Moorland View, Saltash, fled Truro Magistrates’ Court when he was told that he was going to be recalled to prison coupled with a mandatory six-month custodial sentence for a second offence of having a knife in a public place. He had pleaded guilty on 3 September to having a knife in Fore Street, Saltash on 2 September and to destroying glass doors belonging to Fire Power and Diamond Nails on the same day. A warrant was issued for his arrest without bail.