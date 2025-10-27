JASON SQUIRES, 50, of Pontsmill, Tywardreath Highway pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman between July and September by calling her relentlessly, sending her messages and photos of her car, having people watch her, attending her home and threatening suicide. He is also facing charges of causing £1,885 worth of damage to a car belonging to a woman at Par on 19 July. His trial is listed for 5 November. In a separate case he admitted breaching a suspended sentence by failing to attend appointments and unpaid work. The sentence of 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, was given in January when he was convicted of driving over the legal limit of cocaine in Bugle. The sentence was implemented because of the breach and he was sent to prison for 12 weeks.