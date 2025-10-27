POISON CHARGE
BARRY RICHARDS, 39, of My Lords Road, Fraddon has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with maliciously causing a poison to be administered to a woman with intent to injure on 19 October, strangling the woman on 21 October, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on 16 October and sharing an intimate photograph of her in August 2024. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 25 November.
ASSAULT
KERRY PEARCE, 48, of Gannel View Close, Lane, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a police sergeant at Newquay on 21 July. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge.
JAKE BRADY, 26, of Quintrell Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in Camelford on 3 and 4 July and assaulting her between June and August 2024. His case is listed for 21 November and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Camelford or contact his alleged victim and to abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew.
LEWIS HALE, 28, of Hawkins Road, Newquay changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of assaulting a woman at a house in Newquay on 22 June. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 26 November to tie up with other cases.
DARREN MASTERS, 39, of Lower Barn Court, Priory Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in Newquay on 9 August, not guilty to engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour between March and September this year by isolating his victim from friends, entering her property unwanted and persistent unwanted contact, not guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on 1 September and not guilty to criminal damage to furniture and house contents on 15 September. He was remanded in custody and his next hearing will be 17 December.
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Trethiggey Crescent, Quintrell Downs has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman at an address in Newquay on 15 October. He was remanded in custody and the case was listed for 25 November.
LIAM SCRIVENER, 30, of The Queens Head, St Austell has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of assaulting a nurse at Treliske Hospital on 3 October.
WALID MARDEI, 30, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey was found guilty of assaulting a man by beating at St Austell on 31 October 2024. He will be sentenced on 9 January and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim.
STACEY EARLY, 43, of Hope Street, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Bodmin on 7 April. She will be sentenced on 9 January.
CRAIG PIPER, 45, of Tregenna, Crows Nest, Darite pleaded guilty to assaulting three women in Liskeard on 12 May and damaging a fish tank and furniture. He will be sentenced on 19 December and was released on conditional bail not to enter Liskeard or go on the A390 between St Austell and Liskeard or anywhere south and east of that road between those two points (he will be electronically monitored with a GPS tag) and not to contact four people.
LAUREL STAFFORD, 35, of Shilson Terrace, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man at Launceston in October 2023 and to possessing a knife with a cutting edge exceeding three inches in a public place. She will be sentenced on 5 November.
DARREN HILL, 39, of College Road, Springfield Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Cout to assaulting a man at Launceston in February 2024 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was released on conditional bail not to enter Launceston.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
DAVID ETCHELLS, 24, of Dymond Court, Bodmin has been charged with not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a bull terrier cross called Roxy were met including its need for a suitable diet, to exhibit normal behaviour patterns and to be protected from pain, suffering, injury or disease. He is due to make his plea on 8 December.
SEX OFFENCES
STEVEN WILD, 71, of Steeple Close, St Ives pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to indecently assaulting a woman in Newquay in 2004 and sexually assaulting a woman in Newquay in 2011 and in September 2015. In total he has been charged with 11 offences. He will stand trial on 18 September.
ROBERT CINA, 41, of Hallane Road, St Austell has been made subject to a two-year sexual risk order limiting his use of the internet and his contact with children. He is required to register with the police from 21 October for two years.
SEBASTIAN MAIER, 50, of Bodmin Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman in Menheniot on 15 September. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 9 March.
GARY FRISE, 53, of Castle Street, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with 13 and 14-year-old girls in January 2023. His case was listed for 21 November and he was released on conditional bail not to have contact with two females or with any person under the age of 16 with some exceptions.
NICHOLAS THEOBALD, 38, of Trevorder Road, Torpoint pleaded guilty to making one category B image and four Category C indecent/pseudo-photographs of a child between April and June 2024. He was made subject to a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. His iPhone was confiscated and he is required to register with the police for five years and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order limiting his use of the internet
IAN MCWHINNIE, 50, of Tollgate Road, Salisbury pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman in Bude in February 2024. He will stand trial on 26 May.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TYLER RIPLEY, 28, of Manson Place, St Dennis was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 19 October not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in St Austell.
LEIGH BELL, 40, of Beatrice Avenue, Saltash was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 16 October despite him opposing it. He is not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Carkeel.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
SYLVIA HAMILTON, 64, of Green Lane, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a lock knife in a public place at Lerryn on 3 March, possessing cannabis and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for an offence. She was made subject to a community order, banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250.
STALKING
JASON SQUIRES, 50, of Pontsmill, Tywardreath Highway pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman between July and September by calling her relentlessly, sending her messages and photos of her car, having people watch her, attending her home and threatening suicide. He is also facing charges of causing £1,885 worth of damage to a car belonging to a woman at Par on 19 July. His trial is listed for 5 November. In a separate case he admitted breaching a suspended sentence by failing to attend appointments and unpaid work. The sentence of 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, was given in January when he was convicted of driving over the legal limit of cocaine in Bugle. The sentence was implemented because of the breach and he was sent to prison for 12 weeks.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
WILLIAM WOON, 50, of Robartes Road, Bodmin was found guilty in his absence of using threatening behaviour in Bodmin on 31 July 2024. A warrant was issued for his arrest without bail.
MATTHEW POWELL-THOMAS, 25, of Warraton Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between 10 and 16 October by repeatedly attending her address to demand money, which was in breach of his bail conditions, using threatening behaviour in Saltash on 18 September and damaging the window of a property. A charge of common assault was withdrawn. He was remanded in custody because he had broken his bail conditions and the nature and seriousness of the offence and he will be sentenced on 11 November.
DRUG DEALER
YORDAN IANAKIEV, 20, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cocaine with intent to supply in Newquay on 9 September. He was sent to prison for 22 months.
FRAUD
EMMA STEVENS, 35, of Tillard Close, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position when she is alleged to, between October 2021 and May 2023 at the Headland Hotel, Newquay when she occupied the position of Finance Assistant, have dishonestly abused that position to make a gain of £65,400. Her trial was fixed for 20 July.
DRUG PRODUCTION
ROBERT GEORGE, 75, and GAIL GEORGE, 63 of Balmacara, Bowling Green, Bugle have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with permitting production/attempted production of cannabis at Balmacara, Bowling Green on 16 May 2022 and concealing/disguising/converting/transferring/removing criminal property, namely £101,460 by means of cash deposits into bank accounts between July 2016 and December 2021. Their case was listed for 21 November and they were released on unconditional bail.
BURGLARY
BERNARD SONNEX, 52, of Etta Street, Lewisham changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with burgling a home in Maer Down, Bude on 3 May when he stole property including an Apple MacBook and iPad. He was sent to prison for three years.
THEFT
DANIEL GREGORY, 24, of Dobell Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing toys and games worth £129 on 22 October, food and health items on 3 October, washing pods worth £144 on 27 June and a lawn mower on 24 June from B&M in St Austell, meat from Tesco in St Austell on 26 July, 7 and 20 August, 20, 23 and 25 September and a electric bike worth £500 from the Queens Head Hotel in St Austell on 14 August. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 11 November.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
LEWIS HALE, 28, of Hawkins Road, Newquay changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of damaging a vehicle dashboard screen at Newquay on 23 June. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 26 November. He was found not guilty of driving whilst disqualified at Wilson Close, Newquay the same day when the prosecution offered no evidence.
OUTRAGED PUBLIC DECENCY
ANDREW GREENWOOD, 34, of Carlton Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by exposing his genitals and urinating in the public seating areas on a train and damaging a coat and a bag at St Davids railway station in Exeter on 29 April. He was given a community order and must have treatment for his alcohol use and pay £44.90 compensation, £114 surcharge, £85 costs and a £40 fine.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
ROBERT PATTERSON, 57, of Lower Woodside, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving without due care and attention on Truro Road, St Austell on 6 December. A charge of failing to comply with a traffic signal was dismissed. Four points were put on his licence, he was fined £276 and ordered to pay a £110 surcharge and £250 costs.
FATAL ACCIDENT
ANTHONY PRICE, 69, of Stryd Seymour, Mountain Ash was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of causing the death of Iris Udy in September 2020 by driving without due care and attention on the A30 eastbound prior to the Innis Downs junction.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
REUBEN CARBY, 32, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving dangerously on Lower Bore Street and Finn V C Estate, Bodmin and failing to stop when required by a police officer, to driving with 271 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, 32 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten and 2.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and possessing 3.2 grams of cannabis on Cardell Road, Bodmin on 4 January. He was given a ten month custodial sentence with four months’ imprisonment, banned from driving for three years when he will have to pass an extended test and pay a £187 surcharge.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
ZACKARY WILLS, 20, of Surf View, Camullas Way, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving a motorbike without due care and attention on the A3059 at Trekenning on 6 September. He had five points put on his licence and was fined £80.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
CLAIRE STANYER, 51, of Cross Close, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on The Sang, Newquay on 1 July 2024 with 235 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She will be sentenced on 16 January.
JOSHUA FIRTH, 31, of Berry Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay on 6 June with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 surcharge and £85 costs.
EMILY BUCKINGHAM, 45, of Figgy Road, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to driving on Henver Road, Newquay on 27 June with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £629 and ordered to pay a £252 surcharge and £85 costs.
NOAH STEVENS, 20, of Langurtho Road, Fowey pleaded guilty to driving on Par Moor Road, Par on 12 March with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 15 months which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £550 and ordered to pay a £222 surcharge and £135 costs.
ABHILASH PATHILETT, 44, of Tower Court, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Castle An Dinas on 7 September with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £300 and ordered to pay £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
JOHN CAIN, 50, of Fernhill Farm, St Giles, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on the M5 at Burnham-on-Sea with 754 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
JEREMY BATTEN, 59, of Ridge View, Polyphant, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Lifton on 5 October with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £576 and ordered to pay a £230 surcharge and £85 costs.
FAILED TO STOP
ZACKARY WILLS, 20, of Surf View, Camullas Way, Newquay pleaded guilty to failing to stop his motorbike for a police officer at Trekenning Road, Newquay on 6 September. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
CHANGED REGISTRATION
FINLEY RODWELL, 23, of Bawden Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and altering the registration mark of a vehicle from P448 HRB to R488 HRB on 30 March. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.
