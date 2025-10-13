SEX OFFENCES
PAUL MCGAHAN, 61, of The Travellers Rest, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman in Camborne in 2006. His case was listed for 7 November.
NORMAN SIMPSON, 71, of White Cross, Newquay pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by, on various dates between October 2020 and August 2025 at addresses in St Columb and White Cross, he had contact with a child under 18 when prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by St Helens Magistrates’ Court in October 2008. He will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 6 November and was released on conditional bail not to contact two females.
NORBERT IVAN, 58, of Sandy Hill, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with making 2027 category C indecent images of a child, 524 category B images and 633 of the most serious category A images, as well as possessing two still and two moving pornographic images of a person performing intercourse with a dog which were grossly offensive. His case was listed for 31 October.
COLIN WHEELER, 30, of Dundance Lane, Pool has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting and assaulting a woman at McDonald’s in St Austell, damaging a door at Cosgarne Hall in St Austell and assaulting a police officer at Royal Cornwall Hospital on 2 April. His case was listed for 31 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter St Austell.
In separate cases he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Exeter on 1 July, assaulting two police officers at Royal Cornwall Hospital on 25 August and an officer at Newquay Police Station on 12 September. He was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and must have treatment for his alcohol use and pay each officer £150 compensation.
BRANDON KILLEN, 26 of Clarence Road, St Austell and ALEX HEAMEN, 34, of NFA, St Austell have been charged with an act of outraging public decency when on 10 August at High Cross Cemetery in St Austell they are alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse in view of a member of the public. They will appear before Bodmin magistrates on 28 November.
CRAIG DANNING, 39, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey pleaded guilty to possessing 12 of the most serious category A indecent images of children, eight category B and 10 category C indecent images at Par in 2023. He will be sentenced on 14 November.
MARTIN THOMAS, 25, of Carlyon Close, Meadow Road, Lanreath has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls aged under 16 in 2023. His case was listed for 31 October.
PAUL BENDELOW, 39, of Trewin House, Sheviock has been sent to prison for 18 years (not 45 months as previously published) after being found guilty at Truro Crown Court of five sexual offences including raping a girl aged under 13. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order until October 2055 which limits his contact with children and was given a restraining order not to contact three females.
DYLAN CATHRAE, 21, of Poughill was found guilty by a jury at Truro Crown Court of raping, suffocating and sexually assaulting a woman in Camelford in 2022; engaging in coercive behaviour by assaulting, humiliating and threatening his victim, making her sleep on the floor and continually checking her phone and intimidating a witness by making telephone calls and sending messages between March and April 2023 intending to obstruct an investigation. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 6 November.
ASSAULT
MANUELL DESILVA, 46, of NFA, Newquay had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer charges of racially aggravated and common assault at Lidl in Newquay on 29 January.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of Garth Pennfenten, Newquay had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of assaulting a man in Pool on 27 March.
OLIVER DITCHBURN, 21, of NFA, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting and strangling a woman at an address in St Columb on 1 October and admitted breaking his bail conditions by failing to turn up to court. His case was adjourned until 11 November.
HAYDEN STONE, 33, of Moorland View, Bowden, Bugle pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Foxhole between 22 and 25 May occasioning her actual bodily harm but pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning her on 24 May. He will be sentenced on 6 November and was released on conditional bail not to go to Foxhole or Wetherspoons in St Austell and was put on an 8pm to 8am curfew.
ERIC CLEMENTS, 29, of Trenance Place, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court for trial charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between November 2023 and October 2025. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in St Austell on 17 August. His case is listed for 11 November and he was remanded in custody.
MATTHEW FORD, 31, now of Stirchley, Telford pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and using threatening behaviour at Clover Court, St Austell on 21 January. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
BETH EAGLE, 43, of Priory Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at White Cross on 14 March and damaging a T-shirt, wall, prescription glasses and the door of an Audi Quatro. She was fined £307 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact the man, with some exceptions, until 2 October 2027.
ERIC ROBERTS, 81, of Chapel Meadow, Callington pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Chilsworthy on 9 March. He will be sentenced on 12 December.
STEVEN SOADY, 53, of Rickard Farm, Duloe pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Park View, Liskeard on 23 September, to driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and using a vehicle without a test certificate. He was banned from driving for 16 months which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £276, ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation, a £220 surcharge and £85 costs.
JONATHAN CAPEWELL, 55, of Bryher Close, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Well Street, Callington and damaging the window of a car on 28 December and to criminal damage to a mobile phone at an address in Boconnoc Avenue, Callington on 26 December. He will be sentenced on 12 December and he was released on conditional bail not to contact one of his victims or go to Boconnoc Avenue or Well Street, Callington.
CASEY FOSTER, 21, of St Catherines Hill, Launceston and ROYSTON MORGAN, 22, of HMP Bristol have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man in Launceston in July 2024 and assaulting another man in Pool on 27 March. Their case is listed for 7 November.
CHEYENNE CURGENVEN, 21, of Moorland Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Moorland Road on 24 September. She was fined £320 and ordered to pay him £100 compensation and £85 costs.
CHRISTINE MATHER, 33, of Swallow Close, Bencoolen Road, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to do grievous bodily harm at an address in Camelford High Street on 21 April 2024. Her case is listed for 7 November.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
DANIEL PUXLEY, 31, of Bay View Farm, Trenance Downs had a charge of possessing a locking pocket knife in a public place at Bay View Farm on 2 September discontinued by Truro Crown Court.
JOSEPH LE CARPENTIER, 36, of Freshstart, Truro Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing an offensive weapon at Madford Lane, Launceston in October 2024, namely an adapted bike chain placed in a sock and not guilty to stealing alcohol worth £182.60 from the Co-op in Launceston the same month. His case was adjourned until 2 January.
ACQUIRED CRIMINAL PROPERTY
PAUL LANGAN, 56, of Trewint Crescent, Looe was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property at Looe between 2020 and 2022. He was due to be sentenced this week. CONOR LANGAN, 21 and THOMAS LANGAN, 24 were found not guilty of the charges.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KEITH ORMAN, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 3 October not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Week St Mary, Holsworthy.
STALKING
DAMON SHELDON, 30, of Pentillie, Mevagissey pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in St Austell between January and March by sending her approximately 500 messages over a seven-day period. He was fined £123 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Park Road, St Austell until 2 October 2027.
MARK BENNEY, 53, of Blowing House Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 7 November after he pleaded guilty to stalking a woman between March 2024 and June 2025 involving fear of violence. He made threats to track her down via the electoral register and harm her and sent her emails calling her an evil woman and demonstrated obsessive behaviour towards her including saying: “Never have I felt like killing more than this (her name).” He was released on conditional bail not to contact two women or any member of Social Services staff.
HARASSMENT
HARRY TANGYE, 56, a former police officer, of Lusty Glaze Road, Newquay who has pleaded not guilty to harassing a woman by sending letters to discredit her to her employer at Newquay in 2024 has had his trial, which was due to be held on 7 November at Truro Magistrates’ Court, postponed and rescheduled for Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 19 January.
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 50, of the Travelodge, Victoria has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with, between 30 August and 8 October, at an address in Newquay he harassed a woman by making unwanted contact by leaving voice messages, notes at her home and attending her home; criminal damage to a door and walls at her property between August and October and breaching a non-molestation order made by Truro Family Court. His case is listed for 11 November.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JONATHAN BLUETT, 49, of Park Pennkarn, Delabole pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards two men at Delabole and permitting a speedboat on a trailer to be left in a dangerous position at Park Pennkarn on 19 June. He was fined £120, has to pay a £96 surcharge and £135 costs and was made subject to a restraining order not to enter or attend two addresses at Park Pennkarn or contact a man until 9 October 2027.
OBSTRUCT POLICE
RICHARD HUBBALL, 27, of NFA, Bude pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Goldsworthy Drive, Bude on 16 May and to damaging the front window of a property. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRUG DEALING
LYUBOMIR GROZDANOV, 21, of Trelinda Hotel, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply 20 amphetamine pills and 14.65 grams of cocaine at Newquay on 8 October. He was committed in custody to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 6 November.
AGGRAVATED VEHICLE TAKING
XZAVIO THOMAS, 20, of Orchard Meadow, Chagford pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking by taking an Audi A3 Sport from an address in Callington on 8 March, damaging it when he hit a wall and a traffic light, to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, with 110 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 and criminal damage to a window seal in an ambulance. He will be sentenced by Exeter magistrates on 11 November.
DANGEROUS DOGS
BILLY FAIRLESS-SMITH, 22, of Site 11, Minorca Lane, Bugle has consented to magistrates ordering that his dog, Luna, a pocket bully type dog, be kept under control at all times in a public place on a lead with a Baskerville muzzle and not left alone with anyone aged under 16 and to ensuring the dog cannot escape from his property which must have warning signs at the entrance and exit.
GEMMA WOOD, 37, of Hazel Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to, at Minorca Lane, Bugle in April 2024, being in charge of dogs, namely Puppy, Dolce and Gabanna, which were dangerously out of control and injured a woman. She was disqualified from having custody of a dog for ten years, fined £200 and ordered to pay the victim £1800.
CLOSURE ORDER
24 PENGOVER PARK, LISKEARD has been made subject to a further three-month closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
RAMAZON UTKU, 31, of Langdon Hospital, Exeter has been given a one-year conditional discharge after he pleaded guilty to causing £1800 worth of damage to windows at Cliff Road, Newquay in October 2024. The court was told Utku is subject to an indefinite hospital order.
BREACH OF ORDER
DARREN CHURCH, 51, of NFA, Bodmin has been sent to prison for 20 months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to addresses in Pool Street and Goff Gardens, Bodmin.
MADE OFF WITHOUT PAYMENT
JAMES SCOWN, 32, of Treweese Road, Quethiock changed his plea to guilty on six charges of making off from petrol stations without payment including Tesco in Callington in July and November 2023 and January 2024 and Plusha Cross at Lewannick in January 2024. He will be sentenced on 5 December.
CAUSED ANNOYANCE
MATTHEW BELL, 39, of Rhind Street, Bodmin failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of persistently making use of the public communications network to cause annoyance on 11 and 12 March. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
CHLOE WALSH, 27, of Retreat Court, St Columb changed her pleas to guilty when she appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with dangerous driving on Minorca Lane, Bugle on 26 June and possessing Ketamine with intent to supply. She had already pleaded guilty to possessing 41.04 grams of cannabis. She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 3 November.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
JAMES VANDERPLANK, 39, of Normandy Way, Bodmin had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a Ford Transit on Beacon Road, Bodmin on 22 July and 16 August 2023. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, fined £1320 and ordered to pay a £528 surcharge and £90 costs.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
SAMANTHA CHUDLEIGH, 46, of Meadowside, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf without due care and attention on West Hill, St Austell on 16 April. She was fined £400, had six points put on her licence and was ordered to pay £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
TYLER ROWE, 23, of Cul Rian Road, Nanpean pleaded guilty to driving on the A3058 at Lanjeth without due care and attention on 13 June, to causing his vehicle to be left in a dangerous position which could involve a danger of injury to other road users and failing to stop after a road accident when he hit a stone wall. He was fined £2,800, ordered to pay a £1,120 surcharge, £85 costs and had ten points put on his licence.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ASHLEY CRANN, 40, of Porth Bean Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Alexandra Road, Newquay on 6 June with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
SONIA STREET, 53, of Eastbourne Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Pentewan Road, St Austell on 13 September with 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course, fined £416 and ordered to pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.
SHAUN CRAGO, 49, of Tregorrick View, St Austell was found guilty of driving on Trevarthian Road, St Austell in August 2024 with 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 40 months which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he completes a course, fined £180 and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £72 surcharge.
LUKE CORNISH, 58, of Chapel Field, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Trenowah Road, St Austell on 4 September with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by 12 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
SAMUEL LLOYD, 31, of Lower Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Liskeard on 5 October with 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 40 months which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he completes a course, fined £450 and ordered to pay a £180 surcharge and £85 costs.
LIAM RAGLAN, 20, of Silvanus Jenkin Avenue, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving in Liskeard on 5 April with 109 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 14 months which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
SEAN HOMANS, 49, of Dark Lane, Camelford was found not guilty of driving in Camelford on 23 March 2024 with 10 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two.
JOANNE JEFFERY, 35, of Swallow Close, Bude pleaded guilty to driving a black and pink e-bike on Bencoolen Road, Bude on 20 March with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
AIDAN OLDFIELD, 20, of Palmers Terrace, Treknow, Tintagel pleaded guilty to driving on Westdown Road, Delabole on 13 September whilst unfit through drink. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.