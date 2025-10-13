MARK BENNEY, 53, of Blowing House Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 7 November after he pleaded guilty to stalking a woman between March 2024 and June 2025 involving fear of violence. He made threats to track her down via the electoral register and harm her and sent her emails calling her an evil woman and demonstrated obsessive behaviour towards her including saying: “Never have I felt like killing more than this (her name).” He was released on conditional bail not to contact two women or any member of Social Services staff.