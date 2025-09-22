ARSON
WILLIAM YEO TAMMES, 40, of 2 The Valley Flats, Valley Road, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life on 10 September at 2,The Valley Flats when he destroyed by fire a chest of drawers and caused smoke damage to property belonging to a woman with intent to endanger her life.
PETROL FIRE THREAT
LAWRY ALISON, 24, of Threemilestone has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, on 14 September at Biscovey Garage, Par, threatening a woman by lifting a petrol pump and making threats to set petrol light, criminal damage to electrical and telecommunications cabling at the garage, racially aggravated harassment to a person at the garage, stealing a bottle of wine and causing a public nuisance by climbing on the roof of the garage forecourt adjacent to the A390 resulting in a significant risk and disruption to the public and attending emergency services. Alison is also charged with assaulting a man in Chacewater on 6 September and was remanded in custody until the next court appearance on 14 October.
DEATH THREAT
NIGEL PEARCE, 25, of Carworgie Way, St Columb Road has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with on 25 August sending a communication threatening death or serious harm. His case is listed for 14 October.
SHAUN ROBERTS, 36, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to, at HMP Channings Wood between July and September, sending a message that conveyed a threat of death or serious harm and to stalking involving fear of violence when he caused a woman and her partner, on at least two occasions, to fear that violence would be used. He was sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 10 October and was remanded in custody.
GUN CRIME
RYAN BARTLETT, 37, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to firing an air weapon with a .22 flathead pellet beyond premises at Harvey Street on 7 June, possessing a knife in a public balcony area at Harvey Street and assaulting a woman. He will be sentenced on 7 November and was released on conditional bail not to contact two women and a man.
ASSAULT
REBECCA BADDELEY, 38, of NFA, Newquay has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to court to answer charges of assaulting two police officers and damaging a police van on 24 August in Newquay.
COLIN WHEELER, 30, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer at Newquay Police Station on 12 September. His case was adjourned until 3 October.
HARRY BRAY, 37, of Bospolvans Road, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman in St Columb on 25 February, damaging property at two addresses in Bospolvans Road, breaking bail conditions by going to an address in Bospolvans Road on 25 August and using threatening behaviour towards a woman. He was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and must have treatment for his mental health and his alcohol use.
MATTHEW BRADFIELD, 50, of West Rose Works, St Mewan pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Liskeard Railway Station on 28 August. He was sent to prison for ten weeks because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and was ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation.
DARREN MASTERS, 39, of St Georges Crescent, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on Priory Road, Newquay on 9 August, damaging kitchen equipment, walls, doors, furniture and IT equipment worth up to £5000 at her home and engaging in coercive behaviour by isolating her from friends, entering her property unwanted and persistent unwanted contact. His case is listed for 17 October.
CHRISTOPHER FRYER, 36, of Wilmott Walk, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Bodmin on 8 March. He was given a community order and must abstain from alcohol until 9 January; he was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL BERRY, 56, of Queen Street, Lostwithiel pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man and a woman at an address on Bodmin Hill, Lostwithiel on 15 May and not guilty to assaulting another man at an address in Fore Street, Lostwithiel on 27 March. He pleaded guilty to destroying handcuffs at Newquay Police Station on 15 May and is also charged with damaging a door at an address on Bodmin Hill the same day. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 8 April and was released on conditional bail not to contact any of his alleged victims or go to addresses on Bodmin Hill and Fore Street or instruct a third party to attend those addresses and not to loiter on Guildhall Lane.
ANTHONY WEBB, 30, of Clarence Place, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting and strangling a woman at Trelawne Manor Holiday Village on 3 March – offences he has denied. He pleaded guilty to damaging a caravan door at the holiday park. His case is listed for 17 October.
JOHN STYLES, 29, of Dorset Close, Weymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Pound Dean, Liskeard on 30 January occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was sent to prison for 12 months and given a restraining order not to contact his victim until 16 September 2030.
JAMES BRENTON, 42, of Windwards Close, Lanreath pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman at St Keyne on 5 October. He will be sentenced on 26 September and he was released on condition that he does not go to The Village in St Keyne or contact his victim.
FABIEN LABONNE, 45, of NFA, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Gunnislake on 16 and 18 November occasioning her actual bodily harm and to assaulting two police officers at Gunnislake and a man on Newbridge Hill, Gunnislake on 22 November. He was made subject to a hospital order to be detained at a hospital in Dawlish
LAUREL STAFFORD, 35, of Shilson Terrace, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm at Launceston between 20 and 23 October 2023 and possessing a knife with a three inch cutting edge in a public place. Her case was listed for 17 October and she was released on conditional bail not to contact two men.
SEX OFFENCES
CHRIS YOUNG, 42, of Poole Street, Bodmin had six sexual charges including raping a 13-year-old girl at Liskeard, inciting her to engage in sexual activity and sexually assaulting her discharged when he appeared at Truro Crown Court.
TOBY ELLIOT, 18, of Trelispen Park Drive, Gorran Haven pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a girl under the age of 13 at Bodmin on 23 June. He was given a seven year, four month custodial sentence and has to register with the police indefinitely. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until September 2045 and was given a 20-year sexual harm prevention order.
CALLUM PICKERING, 21, of Harmer Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing three extreme pornographic images portraying a person having oral sex with a horse; possessing two of the most serious category A images and 18 prohibited images of a child; making 30 category A images, 13 category B images and 12 category C images of a child. He must do 200 hours unpaid work and register with the police for five years and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet for seven years. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL CHILD, 73, of Bederkesa Court, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing intercourse with a dog which was grossly offensive, disgusting or obscene and making 1,119 of the most serious indecent category A images of children, 519 category B images and 62 category C images. His case was listed for 10 October.
SHAUN ROBERTS, 36, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register on 8 September when he failed to notify police of his details within three days of his release from prison. His case is listed for 10 October.
ROBERT ODANS, 47, of Beane Avenue, Stevenage has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with 11 sexual offences involving a young girl in St Blazey between 2014 and 2015. His case was listed for 17 October.
MATTHEW SMITH, 33, of Tavistock Road, Callington pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of children – 215 of the most serious category A moving images, 124 category B and 85 category C still and moving images. He was sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 16 October.
ALEX PIPER, 54, of Werrington Drive, Callington pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to publishing, distributing and making indecent photographs and videos of children including the most serious category A. He was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and put on a curfew requiring him to remain at his home between 6pm and 6am daily until 12 February. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and must register with the police for ten years.
JOSEPH SULLIVAN, 41, of Alexandra Terrace, Drakewalls pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making and possessing indecent images of children including 186 still images and 119 moving Category A images – the most serious category and making 1020 category C images, to possessing images portraying in an explicit way a person performing intercourse with a pony, to possessing a 170-page paedophile manual on ‘How to Practice Child Love’ which contained advice or guidance about abusing children sexually at Gunnislake between August 2023 and October 2024. He will be sentenced on 30 October and is required to register with the police until the case is deal with.
ROBERT SQUIRES, 70, of Bossiney Road, Tintagel pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to a number of sexual offences including sexual acts with a boy aged under 13, a girl aged under 13, a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 10 October.
KNIFE CRIME
SYLVIA HAMILTON, 63, of Edgcumbe Road, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a lock knife in a public place at Lerryn on 3 March, to possessing cannabis at Couchs Mill and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis whilst being investigated for a traffic offence. She denied possessing a kitchen knife in a public place. She will be sentenced on 17 October.
LEO PERRY, 19, of Verna Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening a man with a knife at Wheelers Bar, Torpoint on 8 May. He was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months. He must have treatment for his alcohol use for nine months, have mental health treatment and do 180 hours unpaid work.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
JAMES LOBB, 51, of River Street, Truro pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman in St Austell between January 2022 and December 2024 by repeated physical and sexual violence, taking her phone away, sending abusive messages and verbally abusing her. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and will have to wear a tag until 11 March to monitor his whereabouts. He has to do 180 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to any address he believes she may be living at.
HARASSMENT
JAMES STOCKLEY, 23, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a restraining order on conviction by, on 4 July at St Blazey, he used a photo of a woman as his profile picture and used photos of her to create Spotify playlists which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 4 March. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 13 January.
STALKING
CHRISTOPHER DUB, 42, of Hillside, East Taphouse pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman in November 2023 by sending around 40 voicemails in two weeks, sending gifts and letters and turning up at her house. He was given a ten-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until September 2029.
CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR
BRETT CARPENTER, 53, of Wheal Break Lodge, Nanpean who has been charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between 2016 and 2024 at Croydon admitted breaking his bail conditions when he was arrested at an address in Carkeek Close, St Stephen on 17 September which were to live or sleep at Wheal Brake Lodge. He was readmitted to bail.
BREACH OF ORDER
CHARLIE ROOKER, 28, of Barrabill Way, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a non-molestation order by contacting a woman via social media he was prohibited from contacting by an order made by Exeter Family Court on 19 November. He was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work, have treatment for his mental health and made subject to a restraining order not to contact or make reference to a woman on social media until September 2027.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
NATHAN JASPER, 30, of Queens Crescent, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 12 September not to threaten, pester or intimidate a woman or have any contact with her or go to an area from Longstone to the junction east of Treverah Cottages, St Mabyn.
STEVEN TINDAL of Rockhead Street, Delabole was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 10 September not to threaten, pester or intimidate a man or have any contact with him.
LITTER LOUTS
STEPHEN SMITH of Dabryn Way, St Stephen faces a court bill of £2,349.70 for dropping litter on Fore Street, Bodmin on 23 January. The case was proved in his absence – he was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £1,425.70 costs.
DARREN TRUSCOTT of Trelavour Road, St Dennis has a court bill of £1,686.10 after the case was proved he dumped five black bin bags of household waste in the closed road between Treviscoe and Goonvean between 10 and 12 February. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £1,336 costs.
COUNTERFEIT MONEY
MARK BARLOW, 51, of Trafalgar Court, Braintree pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to five charges of using counterfeit £50 notes in shops in Fowey, Padstow, Yelverton and Holsworthy and at Yealmpton Podiatrist Clinic in 2023. He will stand trial on 22 December.
THEFT
JASMINE DOUGHTY, 26, of Cliff Road, Newquay has had a warrant for her arrest issued after she failed to turn up to court to answer charges of theft and receiving stolen goods.
PATRICK HENESEY, 36, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing £674 worth of goods from B&M in St Austell on 15 September and laundry pods worth £20 from Farmfoods on 6 September. He was sent to prison for eight weeks because of his flagrant disregard for people and their property.
ANDREW GHEY, 50, of Travelodge, Pentewan Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £74.98 from Sports Direct in St Austell on 13 September. He was fined £40.
FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION
JACK ATTER, 22, of Bodgara Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to using a fraudulent registration mark at Middle Taphouse on 8 April and to driving without a licence or MOT. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVING WITHOUT CARE
PAUL PENTLAND, 40, of Polperro Holiday Park pleaded guilty to driving on the B3252 near Looe on 23 August without due care and attention and with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
KAREN HUDSON, 45, of Pentire Green, Crantock pleaded guilty to driving in Newquay last October with seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £80 costs.
LOUIS EDNEY, 21, of Gwarak Esels, Nansledan pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 28 April. He was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1107 and ordered to pay a £443 surcharge and £85 costs.
CHRISTOPHER HOUSTON, 46, of Rosevear Road, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Rosevear Road, St Austell on 5 April with 517 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was made subject to a community order to do 120 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge or £85 costs.
CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, 41, of Fortescue Place, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to driving in St Austell last September with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £184 and ordered to pay a £74 surcharge and £85 costs.
JENIFER STRANGE, 30, of St Ann’s Chapel pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis at Devoran on 25 July when being investigated for a traffic offence and guilty to possessing 1.3g of cannabis and a quantity of ketamine. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANDREW EDWARDS, 58, of East Balsdon Cottages, Whitstone, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for an offence on 7 December at Newquay Police Station. His case was adjourned.
INTENT TO DECEIVE
SHUEL KHAN, 43, of Laveddon Way, Bodmin pleaded guilty to using a driving licence with intent to deceive and driving without a licence or insurance. Six points were put on his licence, he was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.