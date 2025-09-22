MICHAEL BERRY, 56, of Queen Street, Lostwithiel pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man and a woman at an address on Bodmin Hill, Lostwithiel on 15 May and not guilty to assaulting another man at an address in Fore Street, Lostwithiel on 27 March. He pleaded guilty to destroying handcuffs at Newquay Police Station on 15 May and is also charged with damaging a door at an address on Bodmin Hill the same day. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 8 April and was released on conditional bail not to contact any of his alleged victims or go to addresses on Bodmin Hill and Fore Street or instruct a third party to attend those addresses and not to loiter on Guildhall Lane.