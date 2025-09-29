ROBERT DANIELS, 58, of Old Market Place, Bodmin pleaded guilty to attempting to communicate with an undercover online operative whom he did no believe to be over 16 in a sexual way discussing masturbation and sexual acts in August 2024 and between July and December 2015 he attempted to communicate with a person he did not believe was over 16 in a sexual way discussing soliciting an image and discussing genitalia. He was given a 34-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use and his mental health and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years prohibiting him from having any supervised contact with a child under 16 unless specific conditions are met and restricting his use of the internet.