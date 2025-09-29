DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING
CARL ALLAN, 23, of Old Laira Road, Plymouth has been given a seven-year prison sentence for causing the death by dangerous driving of Kyran Carney at Torpoint in October 2022 – an offence he had denied. He was also convicted of causing serious injury to two men by dangerous driving and banned from driving for five years.
SEX OFFENCES
ZACHARY COOPER, 28, of Berry Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify police he had a Wi-Fi enabled tablet within three days of acquisition, by using Snapchat which fails to retain internet history, by deleting the internet history on his phone and using a cleaner to wipe his software. He also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register by not telling police of two online bank accounts he had set up. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 28 October and remanded in custody.
PAUL JONES, 70, of Farrow Fordh, Roche pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing images of a person performing intercourse with a horse and a dog. He pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity. He will be sentenced on 21 November.
SEBASTIAN MAIER, 49, of Bodmin Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Menheniot on 15 September. His case is listed for 21 October.
ROBERT DANIELS, 58, of Old Market Place, Bodmin pleaded guilty to attempting to communicate with an undercover online operative whom he did no believe to be over 16 in a sexual way discussing masturbation and sexual acts in August 2024 and between July and December 2015 he attempted to communicate with a person he did not believe was over 16 in a sexual way discussing soliciting an image and discussing genitalia. He was given a 34-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use and his mental health and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years prohibiting him from having any supervised contact with a child under 16 unless specific conditions are met and restricting his use of the internet.
DAVID RIELLA, 61, of Russell Street, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Looe in May 2023, performing oral sex on a woman without her consent and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm. His case is listed for 24 October.
JOHN STEVEN JONES, (aka CARL DOWNHAM), 43, of Graham Avenue, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a person who he believed was under 16 but was actually a decoy. The communication requested explicit images, encouraged masturbation and he sent pictures of his penis. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, was ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use and was put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily until 25 October. He was made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order limiting his access to the internet and his contact with children.
ISSAC HALLIDAY, 20, of Bounsalls Road, Launceston has been sent to Truro Court Charged with raping a woman at Liskeard in November 2023. His case is listed for 24 October.
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of Bent Trees, Upton, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Bude on 10 March and to intimidating a potential witness in proceedings for an offence by attending her home intending to cause the investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with. He pleaded guilty to damaging a door lock at a woman’s home, assaulting a man and possessing a Stanley knife in a public place in Bude on 12 March. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 2 October.
ARSON
MANDY MELLOW, 56, of Lostwood Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with damaging a flat at Prince Charles House, Lostwood Road by fire on 20 September with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. She was remanded in custody and her case listed for 28 October.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of NFA, St Austell pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with aggravated burglary when he is accused of entering a property at Penrice Park, St Austell on 28 April armed with a knife and stealing bank cards and jewellery. His trial was fixed for 8 June. NATHAN FLOWER, 32, of The Lowenac Hotel, Camborne is charged with the same offence – he failed to turn up to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
ASSAULT
MELISSA BASTOW, 49, of NFA, Newquay failed to turn up to court to answer charges of assault and criminal damage. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
ETHAN CAMPBELL, 30, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Bodmin in May 2023 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He will be sentenced on 5 December.
NOEL MCGREENE, 42, of NFA, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to using or threatening violence in Liskeard on 30 April – he pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman, damaging her car, possessing an offensive weapon namely a metal bar and damaging the window of a property. He also pleaded guilty to using violence at Liskeard on 2 May but not guilty to violent disorder by threatening others when in a group of three or more – this will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and his case was listed for 3 November.
MICHAEL MCGREENE, 36, of Baytree Hill, Liskeard, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to using or threatening unlawful violence in Liskeard on 30 April but denied damaging a vehicle and the window of a property. He also pleaded guilty to threatening unlawful violence at Liskeard on 2 May. He denied a charge of violent disorder by threatening violence with three or more people on 2 May– this will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and his case was listed for 3 November.
LEE MCGREENE, 20, of Baytree Flats, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to using or threatening violence at Liskeard on 2 May but not guilty to violent disorder by threatening violence with three or more people– this will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 3 November.
DANIEL ASHMAN, 28, of Foxgloves, Liskeard pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Liskeard on 2 May – he denied a charge of violent disorder which will remain on file. He was given conditional bail and will be sentenced on 3 November.
PHILLIP JONES, 24, of The Paddocks, Doublebois was found guilty of assaulting a woman at her home in Liskeard on 19 June and assaulting her again on 9 July occasioning her actual bodily harm. He pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis at Liskeard on 19 June and 9 July, to assaulting a police officer on 9 July but denied stalking the woman and criminal damage – these two charges were dismissed. He was sent to prison for 31 weeks because they were unprovoked attacks of a serious nature and the offences committed whilst he was on bail. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 24 September 2027.
JEREMY TUCKER, 59, of Moorland View, Saltash pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Callington on 26 August. He will stand trial on 25 February.
ELLIE CRIMMINS, 29, of Briar Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man with intent and without intent at Bude in July 2024. Her trial has been fixed for 17 August. ALEXANDER BERRY, 27, of Tresmeer Dog Boarding and Day Care, Launceston was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of, jointly with Ellie Crimmins and James Abbot assaulting a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm at Bude in July 2024. The prosecution offered no evidence. JAMES ABBOT, of North Road, Holsworthy had pleaded not guilty to the assault last October – his trial has been fixed for 17 August.
STEVEN DAVIS, 34, of Bangors Green, Poundstock was found not guilty at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court of assaulting a man in Bude on 27 August.
AARON CROWHURST, 32, of Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford changed his pleas to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 11 January and, on New Year’s Day, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm – he continues to deny strangling her on 11 January and this will remain on file. He also changed his plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a man on 11 January occasioning him actual bodily harm and admitted breaking his bail conditions by contacting his female victim by text and TikTok. He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, must abstain from consuming alcohol until 23 December and do 150 hours unpaid work.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
DAVID SNOWDON, 50, of Serendipity, Bridgerule, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer on The Strand, Bude on 12 January and guilty to driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was given a community order and must have treatment for his alcohol use and his mental health, was fined £537 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
STALKING
SCOTT MONSOON, 43, of the Premier Inn, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to stalking a man between May and September by contacting him via messages, voice notes and social media posts and attending his address after being told not to. He was remanded in custody and will be back in court on 7 October.
HARASSMENT
JAMES STOCKLEY, 23, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to harassment by breaching a restraining order made on conviction when, on 4 July, he used photos of a woman to create Spotify playlists and referenced her on playlist summaries which he was prohibited from doing by an order made by Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 4 March. His trial was fixed for 13 January.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARK PERRY, 46, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 21 September not to contact or threaten two people or go to an address in Par.
BRANDON CROCKER, 24, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 20 September not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
STUART BROOME, 37, of NFA, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 22 September not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
GRAHAM O’NEILL, 38, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 19 September not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Torpoint.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
STEVEN IZZARD, 35, of Longmeadow Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man at the Railway Inn, Saltash on 16 February. His sentence was to be detained in the courthouse for the rest of the day.
AGGRAVATED VEHICLE TAKING
CHRISTOPHER ALMAND, 19, of Fore Street, Liskeard has been charged with, on 30 January, entering USA Chicken as a trespasser and stealing car keys, taking a Honda CR-V from Penzance without the consent of the owner and driving it dangerously on the Long Rock bypass, driving without a licence and, on the same day at Quintrell Downs, possessing a lockable work knife in a public place. He has been sent to Truro Crown Court for trial and his case listed for 24 October.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
MARTIN HAMBLY of Trenant Farm, Menheniot has been charged with four offences under the Animal Welfare Act and four other offences relating to his livestock and will appear in Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 16 December. The charges include failing to ensure cattle had access to a clean and drained lying area, allowing them to have access to hazardous items such as sharp metal and fallen gates, causing unnecessary suffering to a calf by failing to provide prompt and effective treatment, failing to provide ear tags to ten calves within 36 hours of their birth, failing to register 58 dairy calves within 27 days of their birth and failing to store four calf carcasses in a manner to avoid animals or birds having access to them.
UNLAWFUL CARAVANS
ALAN BOTTRELL of Tremodrett Road, Roche, the owner of land at Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees, has been charged with being in breach of an enforcement notice issued in 2022 ordering him to stop using a caravan for residential use, to remove the services connected to the van including a solar panel and electricity cabling, to remove caravans and all the materials and debris resulting from the residential use of the land including generators, sheds, patio furniture and a washing line and to stop using the land to store motor vehicles and other non-agricultural paraphernalia. A trial has been fixed at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court for 27 January.
GLEN QUINN, of Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 13 January for breaching an enforcement notice made in 2022 regarding land he owns. He was ordered to stop using a caravan for residential use, remove caravans from the land, demolish and remove a car port, remove a shipping container, remove all materials and debris resulting from residential use and stop using the land for storage of motor vehicles and other non-agricultural paraphernalia.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
SAUL CLAYTON, 43, of Courtney Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on the road between No Man’s Land and Hessenford on 3 March, to failing to stop or report an accident within 24 hours when injury and damage was caused and driving without a licence or insurance. He will be sentenced on 28 November.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
CHARLES SANTANA, 49, Alseveor Close, Carluddon pleaded guilty to driving on Alexandra Road, St Austell on 22 May and 27 March whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and must have treatment for his mental health. He was banned from driving for 22 months and three days.
DRINK DRIVE
JAYDEN PAGET, 18, of Dale Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving a Kymco Agility in Newquay with 7.6 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two on 28 April, to having no licence or insurance and possessing 1.8g of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £160 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
PAUL CAWLEY, 58, of East Rand, Polgooth pleaded guilty to driving a Harley Davidson on Pentewan Valley on 29 March with 165 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 and with no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 surcharge and £85 costs.
TOMASZ ZUR, 39, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Greensplat Road, St Austell on 23 February with 299 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine exceeding the limit of 107 and driving without a licence. He was made subject to a community order to have treatment for his alcohol use, banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
RACHAEL WALKER, 36, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on the BP garage forecourt on West Hill, Wadebridge on 5 May with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, 32 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten and 3.1 micrograms of cannabis exceeding the limit of two, possessing 2.75 grams of cannabis and 1.12 grams of cocaine and driving without insurance. She will be sentenced on 31 October.
NO LICENCE
SHAUN HODGKINSON, 49, of Jubilee Terrace, Dunmere Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving a Range Roger on the A38 at Carminnow Cross in April after his driving licence had been revoked in 2018 on account of disability. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
