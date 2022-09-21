People fined for speeding in the local area
The following are speeding incidents dealt with my the local magistrates and Crown Courts:
DENIS BOWYER, 33, of Glebelands, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Launceston and was fined £130 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
NICOLE ROWLAND, 25, of Tetcott, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Okehampton and was fined £243 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Five points were put on her licence.
MORAG WRIGHT, 48, of Bodinnick Road, St Tudy pleaded guilty to speeding in Newquay and was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £26 costs. Three points were put on her licence.
EDWARD MACLEOD, 35, of Donovan Way, Bodmin, pleaded guilty to speeding at Quintrell Downs and was fined £134 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
JENNA SWEET, 35, of Maristow Lane, Saltash, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at South Brent and was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Five points were put on her licence.
ANDREW WHITE, 53, of Robartes Terrace, Lostwithiel, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Roseworthy on 5 December and at Indian Queens on 30 January. He was fined £276 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £180 costs. Six points were put on his licence. He was spared a totting up disqualification because it would have had an adverse effect on his NHS clients and services.
CONNER MCCONNELL, 30, of Lower Bore Street, Bodmin, had the case proved he was speeding in a BMW on the A38 at Doublebois on 22 February. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
TYLER GREAVES, 19, of Callington Road, Saltash, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A379 in Plymouth on 28 January, 2 and 4 February and was fined £160 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Ten points were put on his licence.
CAROLINE HATCH, 50, of East Taphouse, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at Deep Lane, Plymouth and was fined £293 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Five points were put on her licence.
