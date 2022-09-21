People fined for speeding in the local area

ANDREW WHITE, 53, of Robartes Terrace, Lostwithiel, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Roseworthy on 5 December and at Indian Queens on 30 January. He was fined £276 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £180 costs. Six points were put on his licence. He was spared a totting up disqualification because it would have had an adverse effect on his NHS clients and services.