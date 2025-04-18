JAMIE WALKER, 37, of Thomas Street, Penryn has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill a woman on 14 January, intentionally strangling her at a property in Holmbush Road, St Austell between 15 November and 15 December, engaging in coercive behaviour between January 2023 and January 2025 by multiple instances of threatening and actual violence and stalking involving serious alarm and distress at an address in Redmoor, Bodmin between 1 February and 14 April by sending a multitude of messages, emails and phone calls. He was released on conditional bail and must live at an address in Worcester and not contact his alleged victim. His case is listed for 16 May.