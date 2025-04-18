EACH week we provide a round up of the court cases dealt with this week in Cornwall by local magistrates and the Crown Court:
THREATS TO KILL
JAMIE WALKER, 37, of Thomas Street, Penryn has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill a woman on 14 January, intentionally strangling her at a property in Holmbush Road, St Austell between 15 November and 15 December, engaging in coercive behaviour between January 2023 and January 2025 by multiple instances of threatening and actual violence and stalking involving serious alarm and distress at an address in Redmoor, Bodmin between 1 February and 14 April by sending a multitude of messages, emails and phone calls. He was released on conditional bail and must live at an address in Worcester and not contact his alleged victim. His case is listed for 16 May.
STALKING
SARAH HALL, 36, of Lady Beam Court, Kelly Bray has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with stalking a woman involving fear of violence between January 2024 and 13 April 2025 at Callington and, on 14 April, damaging a car window belonging to her alleged victim. She was remanded in custody and her case listed for 13 May.
HARASSMENT
SHAY ILES, 19, of Fore Street, Pool pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on 16 April by going to an address in Hillside Park, Bodmin. He was fined £80.
DRUG DRIVE
JOSHUA MARSH, 26, of Green Lane, Fowey pleaded guilty to riding a motorbike on the A391 at Carclaze last November with 6.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and driving without a licence. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.