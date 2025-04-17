AN investigation has been launched after three people were taken to hospital amid reports of an ‘assault’ outside of a Bodmin nightclub venue.
The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, March 30 outside of Neon nightclub in Bodmin, formerly known as the Eclipse nightclub.
It is reported that three people were injured during the incident, which was also attended by paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) in addition to police.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that a fight had taken place outside of the nightclub, with the three injured parties taken to hospital for treatment with injuries described as not life threatening or life changing.
As part of the investigation into the incident, police are seeking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, witnessed the incident or has information that may be able to help with their enquiries to come forward.
Information can be reported to Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin neighbourhood team who are investigating the incident by contacting police either online, using their website or by phoning them on 101, quoting reference 50250078679.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of assault in Bodmin.
“A fight was reported to have taken place outside Neon Nightclub on Castle Canyke Road at 4.30am on Sunday, March 30.
“Three people sustained injuries and were checked by the ambulance service and taken to hospital for treatment. The injuries were not life-threatening or changing.
“Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident or has information which may assist us.
“Information can be reported to police on 101 or via our website quoting reference 50250078679.”