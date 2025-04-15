A CANCER patient and former paramedic is holding a Father’s Day event to raise money for charity and spread awareness of prostate cancer.
The day promises something for all the family – including vehicle displays featuring diggers, dumper trucks, emergency vehicles and antique carriages.
Dave Pascoe is running the event at Lanjeth Water Gardens and Nursery, where he’s one of the directors.
The Father’s Day event will take place on Sunday, June 15 from 10am-8pm.
The day is free to attend, with opportunities for charitable donations on the day. Money raised will go to The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health, a local charity which helps prostate cancer patients across the South West.
Mr Pascoe said: “I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024, so I want to raise awareness of this disease and raise funds for local men’s cancer charity The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health. Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, so I hope this awareness day will save lives.
“Thanks to fantastic local cancer services, despite my prostate cancer diagnosis I’ve been given a curative prognosis within the next three years. I feel compelled to give something back.
“Through this family day, I’m aiming to raise funds to support the people and services that helped me. I’ll also be raising awareness, making sure that as many men as possible know the importance of getting tested. I’m proof that a simple blood test really could save your life.”
Alongside vehicle displays, the activities on offer include nature walks, wheelbarrow racing and sea shanty singing. Refreshments will be available throughout from a cafe, bar and BBQ, whilst performances from a Cornish choir and a folk group promise to keep everyone entertained.
To find out more and register your free ticket visit the Lanjeth Water Gardens and Nursery website.