A dedicated baby loss and pregnancy after loss charity supporting bereaved families, has hosted its first families day for Cornish beneficiaries.
The event, hosted by Luna’s Fund, was held in conjunction with Badger Forest School, at the picturesque Cardinham Woods near Bodmin. Over 70 people attended, from mums and dads, to grandparents and older and younger siblings. They were given the opportunity to connect with nature, engage in outdoor remembrance activities and find comfort in the serene environment and each other.
Aimee Green, the chief executive of Luna’s Fund and Luna’s mother, said: “Having expanded our services to cover the whole of Cornwall only one year ago, we felt it was time to bring these brave parents, siblings, grandparents and family members together to connect, reflect and remember. Bringing these people from online to reality is incredibly special. The hugs, the chats, the sense of belonging and understanding between families was beautiful to witness and be part of.”
The day featured a variety of activities to strengthen bonds among the baby loss community in Cornwall. Participants were given the opportunity to make dens, become creative with craft-making, toast marshmallows and relax in a safe space.
Fern Jackson, mum to baby Billie-May, who passed away last year, is now expecting her second baby in the summer. She said: ”It was a beautiful day and really comforting to meet others who understand what losing a baby feels like. I I feel like I have a whole community of people now that I can speak to if I feel low, especially with the pregnancy after loss. It was mine and my family’s first Luna’s Fund event and we intend to come to many more.”
The charity offers a range of practical and emotional support to bereaved parents and expectant parents across Devon and Cornwall.