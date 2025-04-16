THE A39 between St Kew Highway and the Allen Valley is currently closed due to a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
Emergency services are at the scene and the air ambulance has been seen.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “We were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car on the A39 at St Kew Highway, Bodmin, at 3pm today, Wednesday, April 16.
“Emergency services are at the scene.
“The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.
“Local road closures have been put in place.
“The incident is ongoing.”