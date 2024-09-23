A Kilkhampton man who admitted causing the death of his girlfriend by driving dangerously in wet and foggy conditions has been jailed for seven and a half years.
Sam Box, who is 25 and from Penstowe Road, had been driving on the A39 in April 2023 when his Nissan car hit a bank and overturned.
Briony Jenkins, who was 24 and from Pendeen, received fatal head and chest injuries.
Truro Crown Court heard Box had been driving in a convoy with friends. His car ended up on its roof, and he received minor injuries.
He was banned from driving for ten years.
In a victim impact statement, Briony's mum Janine said her life and that of Briony's sister had been destroyed forever.